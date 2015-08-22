New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Recently some of the talk has been about the prospects the Yankees have been unwilling to part with.

Some articles have praised the restraint while others have questioned the tactic, especially since Kansas City acquired Johnny Cueto, Texas obtained Cole Hamels and Toronto added David Price.

Greg Bird factored in prominently in two wins over Minnesota as the 22-year-old first baseman has filled in for Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) and had a big double Tuesday and two-run home runs in consecutive at-bats Wednesday.

Another name the Yankees were asked about was Luis Severino, who has entered the rotation in the midst of a pennant race in high pressure situations. His first start was in a game against the rival Boston Red Sox, his second start was in Cleveland after the Yankees were swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays and his third outing was Sunday when the Yankees tried to complete a sweep in Toronto.

Severino gets his next challenge Saturday and it is facing an opponent for the second time when he faces the Indians.

“I think you have a pretty good idea,” Girardi said of what he expects from the 21-year-old before Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. “Now tomorrow is the first time he’s going to face a team twice. You always wonder how guys respond to that but I feel pretty good anytime he takes the mound. This kid’s got really good stuff, he’s got a lot of poise when he goes out there. So I think you pretty much have a pretty good expectation of what you’re going to get every day.”

The stuff Girardi is referring to has produced a 3.18 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings. It also has earned Severino notice from members of the Steinbrenner family.

The praise came earlier in the week while Severino was participating in the team’s HOPE Week charity event. While he was helping out a school supplies drive outside Yankee Stadium, Jennifer Steinbrenner, the daughter of late owner George Steinbrenner, recognized him and thanked him for his charity and likely his pitching.

Severino’s pitching has produced a fastball consistently reaching the high 90s and a mostly seamless transition while the Yankees wait for Michael Pineda to complete his rehab from an injured right forearm.

“I think he’s gotten better each start,” Girardi said. “I think his location his last start was very, very good. I thought he had a great downhill angle and I think the thing that has probably impressed us the most is the situations he’s had to pitch in. He has not had an easy start from a mental standpoint and he’s really handled it well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 11-6, 3.16 ERA), at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Luis Severino will try to get his first career win Saturday afternoon against the Indians when he makes his fourth career start. He has allowed three earned runs or less while pitching at least five innings but the Yankees have supported him with two runs. Severino faced Cleveland last week and allowed two earned runs and seven hits in six innings. He followed up the start in Cleveland by allowing three earned runs and five hits in six innings during a 3-1 loss at Toronto. Severino has 18 strikeouts in his career and is the 10th New York pitcher to strike out at least nine hitters in one of his first three games.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a fourth straight game Thursday and it marked the 12th time he did not play in a game this season. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira did some activity on a treadmill Thursday and some tee and toss Friday. Girardi said Teixeira is feeling better but is unlikely to play the remainder of this weekend. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) threw 62 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was his second rehab start after he threw 45 pitches for Double-A Trenton Sunday. Pineda has been on the DL since July 30 and could rejoin the Yankees next week.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury had a regular night off from the starting lineup Friday and it was not injury-related though he appeared to get slightly nicked up making a diving catch Thursday. Ellsbury is batting .275 this season but has 14 hits in his last 37 at-bats after getting a single as a pinch hitter

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain) has begun baseball activities and the Yankees are hopeful to send him on a rehab assignment at some point next week. Ackley had three at-bats after the Yankees acquired him from the Seattle Mariners and has been on the DL since Aug. 4.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) is on his fourth day on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the nose in the second inning Monday. Mitchell did not do any activity Tuesday and Wednesday but Thursday he ran on the treadmill.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t think that his off speed was sharp tonight. He didn’t locate it as well as recently which led to some troubles.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed four runs in six-plus innings in the loss to the Indians Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game after fouling a pitch off his leg and did not play in the Aug. 18-21 games. He had precautionary X-Rays and those were negative and a CT scan Aug. 18 showed a bone bruise. Before the Aug. 21 game, Teixeira played catch and took swings in the batting cage. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Aug. 16 and will threw a side session Aug. 19. He threw 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Aug. 21.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. Mitchell did not do any activity Aug. 18 and 19, but he ran on the treadmill Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21 and the Yankees are hopeful to send him on a rehab assignment at some point soon.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young