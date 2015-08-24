New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In recent starts, CC Sabathia’s velocity had creeped up to 93 mph and occasionally 94.

The reason was Sabathia was not focusing on any potential issues with his right knee and just letting it fly.

By letting it fly, Sabathia was not alternating his landing on his delivery and it showed with the results.

On Sunday, that philosophy caught up to Sabathia and will likely result in a trip to the disabled list with right knee pain.

”I was just saying, ‘Screw it,'“ said Sabathia, who had a respectable 3.38 ERA in his previous three starts. ”Today, though, I couldn’t take it.

“But what else is there to do? Pitch how I’ve been pitching or go out there and try to compete? So I decided to give it everything I had.”

Sabathia felt his knee wasn’t right while warming up Sunday and the first noticeable signs was his velocity was only in the high 80s, including an 88 mph fastball to Carlos Santana, who hit a two-run home run with two outs in the first.

The second sign was his lack of control as he issued a season-high four walks.

“I‘m guessing it’s a DL off the bat just because he walked off the field without even throwing another pitch,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “That seems to imply that it’s something serious and CC’s tough. He’s been pitching through a lot of stuff over a number of years, so I‘m just assuming we’re looking at a disabled list instead of having him here for another start.”

Sabathia had tried to pitch through the pain but when he labored in the third even on a strikeout to catcher Yan Gomes, the Yankees realized something was wrong.

“It’s something that we’ve been watching all year long and it reared its ugly head today,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he felt it warming up and didn’t say anything. I was watching him during the course of the game and he usually doesn’t walk people and that kind of what tipped us off that maybe something was bothering him.”

This is the latest chapter in the story of Sabathia’s right knee, which he and the Yankees have had to monitor since May 10, 2014, when he went on the DL with the injury. He had season-ending surgery on it last July in Los Angeles and during an eight-day break between starts June 29 and July 8 he had the knee drained twice.

Heading into Sunday’s start, Sabathia had a cortisone shot after feeling discomfort during his 6 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Sabathia’s injury halts the Yankees’ plan to use a six-man rotation when right-hander Michael Pineda returns from a forearm injury Wednesday. They could do it in a few weeks if Bryan Mitchell feels fine after throwing a simulated game and returns from his broken nose.

In the meantime, the Yankees have a diminished pitcher getting paid the salary of an ace. Entering this season, Sabathia was owed $48 million over the next two years as part of his renegotiated contract following the 2011 season.

He also has a vesting option for $25 million in 2017 when he will turn 37.

“It’s tough especially when you’re trying to help this team win,” Sabathia said. “I felt like I was throwing the ball pretty good lately. To have this flare up (stinks).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 5-5, 4.05 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 13-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi puts his eight-game winning streak on the line Monday night when he faces the Astros. Over his last 11 starts since June 20, he is 8-0 with a 3.29 ERA. Eovaldi’s run includes last Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Twins when he retired the first 16 hitters and allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings. Eovaldi is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Astros.

--CC Sabathia exited Sunday’s game with two outs in the top of the third inning with right knee pain and is likely headed to the disabled list. Sabathia is 4-10 with a 5.27 ERA and has made 25 starts and thrown 138 1/3 innings after having surgery on his right knee last July in Los Angeles. Sabathia also had his knee drained twice in early-July but said there is no fluid, just discomfort. Sabathia said he had a cortisone shot after Tuesday’s start when he felt some pain.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a sixth straight game and it marked the 14th time he did not play in a game this season. Texieira took batting practice on the field for the first time since getting injured but manager Joe Girardi did not think he would play Monday. Before Sunday, Teixeira’s activity consisted of running on a treadmill Thursday as well as playing catch on the field and hitting in the batting cage Friday. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell threw a bullpen session Sunday, six days after getting hit in the nose by Minnesota IF Eduardo Nunez’s line drive. Mitchell has already done running, played catch and thrown on flat ground and Tuesday he will pitch a simulated game at the team’s facility in Tampa, Fla.

--DH Alex Rodriguez had his second straight day off Sunday and manager Joe Girardi views the last two days as chances for him to “refresh”. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh Sunday and has five hits in his last 41 at-bats, dropping his average to .261.

--RHP Dellin Betances had never allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter and entered Sunday with a .441 OPS against them. He gave up first home run to a left-handed hitter when switch-hitting SS Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run with one out in the eighth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough especially when you’re trying to help this team win. I felt like I was throwing the ball pretty good lately. To have this flare up (stinks).” -- Pitcher CC Sabathia, on pitching less than three innings on Sunday and likely headed to the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee pain) exited the Aug. 23 with two outs in the third innings and will likely be placed on the disabled list. He had an MRI and examination by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game after fouling a pitch off his leg and did not play in the Aug. 18-21 games. He had precautionary X-Rays and those were negative and a CT scan Aug. 18 showed a bone bruise. Before the Aug. 21 game, Teixeira played catch and took swings in the batting cage. His status is day-to-day. Before the Aug. 23 game he took batting practice on the field. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Aug. 16, then started for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. Mitchell did not do any activity Aug. 18 and 19, but he ran on the treadmill Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21 and the Yankees are hopeful to send him on a rehab assignment at some point soon.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young