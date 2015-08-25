New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Has CC Sabathia thrown his last pitch of 2015 for the New York Yankees?

While the Yankees have not publicly stated Sabathia will be out for the season, it’s a possibility they may be facing for the final six weeks of the regular season and potentially the postseason.

Sabathia was officially placed on the disabled list before Monday’s 1-0 win over the Houston Astros and manager Joe Girardi conceded his uncertainty of seeing Sabathia throw another pitch.

Sabathia had knee surgery July 23, 2014 after not pitching after mid-May. He had the knee drained twice in early-July and an MRI Sunday after exiting with two outs in the third inning.

On Tuesday, Sabathia will get a second opinion.

“It’s been maintenance all year long for us,” Girardi said. “We knew that going in, and we knew it could rear its ugly head. There were times where he had some shots before and was able to pitch and it didn’t seem to be an issue. But we knew it would take a lot to get him through the season and yesterday was the first day that we had to pull him out.”

Sunday was Sabathia’s 24th start and the Yankees were even unsure he would make that many before the season.

“I didn’t necessarily think that we’d get to 24 starts before we had to pull him out of a game,” Girardi said. “I wasn’t sure of that going into spring training. I felt like we were pretty lucky up until yesterday.”

All year it has been a delicate balance for Sabathia between protecting his knee and being able to pitch effectively. In his last few starts before Sunday, Sabathia was letting it go and his velocity showed readings of 93 and 94 mph at times.

“I think it was extremely gutsy what he tried to do every fifth or sixth day,” Girardi said. “He knew if he gave everything he had, there was a better chance the knee would rear its ugly head.”

“Yeah, that’s kind of what happened,” Sabathia said. “If I can’t push myself to a certain limit than I‘m not helping anybody. I‘m not helping myself. I‘m not helping the organization the team.”

Luck ran out for Sabathia and the Yankees on Sunday and with their most experienced postseason pitcher sidelined, a group of untested stretch drive starting pitchers will try to get New York back to the playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 14-6, 2.37 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 14-6, 2.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova will look to rebound from one of his shortest starts of the season Tuesday night when he faces the Houston Astros. Nova tied a season low by lasting only five innings when he allowed three runs and six hits against the Cleveland Indians. Nova won three straight starts July 22-Aug 2 but is 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in his last three starts. Nova’s only start against the Astros was April 3, 2014 at Houston, when he allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings and picked up the win.

--LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right knee soreness and it is possible he might not pitch again this season. Sabathia exited Sunday’s game with two outs in the top of the third inning and had a postgame MRI. Sabathia will receive treatment and will not accompany the Yankees on their upcoming trip through Boston. Sabathia is 4-9 with a 5.27 ERA in 24 starts and had right knee surgery July 23, 2014. He also his knee drained twice in early July and Tuesday will get a second opinion.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a seventh straight game and it marked the 15th time he did not play in a game this season. Teixeira took batting practice on the field for the second time since getting and said he was feeling better, though running still seemed to be an issue. Teixeira was on deck as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning Monday but would not have played first base if the game went to extra innings. Before taking practice the last two days, Teixeira’s activity consisted of running on a treadmill Thursday as well as playing catch on the field and hitting in the batting cage Friday. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Chris Capuano elected free agency and immediately rejoined the Yankees Monday to replace LHP CC Sabathia on the active roster. Capuano was designated for the third time this season on Saturday. He originally was designated July 29 to get RHP Caleb Cotham on the roster. On July 31, he was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Last Saturday, he was designated for the second time to get Cotham on the roster and two days later accepted an assignment to Triple-A only to have his contract purchased the following day. Capuano, who re-signed with the Yankees for $5 million in the offseason, is 0-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 17 appearances.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi is 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA over his last 12 starts and Monday marked the 11th time in this stretch he allowed three runs or less. He held the Astros to four hits in eight innings and according to manager Joe Girardi, this was the best slider Eovaldi had all year. Eovaldi also turned in fourth outing of eight scoreless innings and did so for the first time since Aug. 8, 2014 at Cincinnati.

--RF Carlos Beltran appeared in his 1,000th American League game, becoming the sixth player to have at least 1,000 games in both leagues. The others are Bob Boone, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Frank Robinson and Dave Winfield. Beltran ended his 1,000th game with the bases-loaded sacrifice fly in his 12th career walk-off plate appearance. It was the first time he had a walk-off RBI since hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore RHP Zach Britton June 20, 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the player of the game today has to be Eovaldi. He just pitched (an) amazing game and he was able to basically shut the opposing team down and allow us for to win this one for him.” -- RF Carlos Beltran, of RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched eight shutout innings in Monday’s win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee pain) exited the Aug. 23 with two outs in the third innings and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He said he will get a second opinion Aug. 25.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game after fouling a pitch off his leg and did not play in the Aug. 18-24 games. He had precautionary X-Rays and those were negative and a CT scan Aug. 18 showed a bone bruise. Before the Aug. 21 game, Teixeira played catch and took swings in the batting cage. His status is day-to-day. Before the Aug. 23-24 games, he took batting practice on the field and was on deck as a pinch hitter in the ninth Aug. 24, though he would not played first base if the game went beyond the ninth. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Aug. 16, then started for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. Mitchell did not do any activity Aug. 18 and 19, but he ran on the treadmill Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He is out until at least Aug. 24. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21 and the Yankees are hopeful to send him on a rehab assignment at some point soon.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young