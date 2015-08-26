New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Brendan Ryan stood in front of the assembled media and joked about how he rehearsed pitching in the presence of his wife and how the personable infielder regretted shaving off his mustache.

In reality, the New York Yankees’ 15-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday was not a joking matter but a nightmare on the mound, which is why Ryan was pitching in the first place.

“I feel like I can’t be that happy or anything because we just got our butt kicked,” Ryan said after pitching two scoreless innings. “But that kind of was a bucket-list moment. Take it for what it’s worth.”

The moment Ryan had been waiting for since his senior year of high school even had a social-media component. His wife tweeted: “Not happy about this game but Brendan got to live out a little dream”

“She’s seen me rehearse on an almost nightly basis,” Ryan said. “This is a big moment for me. Again, hate for it to be in a lopsided game, but, yeah, she knows how much I’ve wanted to get back out there.”

It was a bit of levity in an otherwise hideous showing during the course of a tight pennant race.

Ivan Nova had nothing, even if center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury got a bad read on a ball hit by Colby Rasmus that went from a routine flyout to run-scoring triple in a five-run first inning. Chris Capuano was not much better, issuing four walks and seeing his ERA expand to 7.71 after a six-run seventh.

Nova was the pitcher who mattered most, and now he seems to be a question mark. He is in the midst of a string of shaky starts, culminating in the worst by a Yankee since right-hander Michael Pineda allowed eight earned runs June 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It was bad that I have two bad starts in a row and I can’t help the team to win games, especially this late in the season,” Nova said. “We are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, and pitching a game like this, it doesn’t help the team and doesn’t help myself.”

Even so the light moment provided by Ryan plus Nova’s shaky outing weren’t the main postgame topic. That distinction belonged to discussions about Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez getting in a heated exchange with the Yankees after tossing his bat following a flyout.

“They’re kicking our rear ends,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Show a little professionalism to the pitcher. I know you missed a pitch and you’re frustrated by it, but I just think it’s a little too much.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-7, 3.96 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-7, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia received a second opinion on his sore right knee from Dr. Ainsworth Allen on Tuesday, and he got the same diagnosis as his initial examination from team physician Chris Ahmad on Sunday. Sabathia said he does not need surgery again, and he hopes to return when eligible Sept. 8. He added that he would be open to being used as a reliever.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned Tuesday after missing a week with a bone bruise in his lower right leg. While he had little difficulty swinging, running was an issue, as it was apparent when he was unable to run at full strength on a groundout in the fourth. “That’s all I got,” said Teixeira, who went 0-for-2. “I ran as hard as I could. Unfortunately ... running is kind of the issue.”

--RHP Michael Pineda will return from missing a month due to a right forearm injury Wednesday afternoon for a start against the Astros. Pineda made two rehab starts in advance of Wednesday, and he will be pitching in the majors for the first time since July 24 in Minnesota. Pineda is 4-7 with a 4.77 ERA in his past 12 starts since striking out 16 Orioles on May 10.

--OF/INF Dustin Ackley (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ackley has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 after having three at-bats following the trade from the Mariners. It does not seem likely he will rejoin the Yankees until after rosters expand Sept. 1.

--INF Brendan Ryan made his fourth career appearance in the outfield and also his first career pitching appearance. He was the second position player to pitch for the Yankees this season and the first to throw two scoreless innings since Rocky Colavito on Aug. 25, 1968, against the Detroit Tigers.

--RHP Ivan Nova allowed a season-high seven runs in four-plus innings against Houston. It was the most runs he allowed since giving up eight on April 19, 2014. Nova gave up three hits with runners in scoring position during the five-run first inning. Before Tuesday, opponents were hitting .151 (8-for-53) with runners in scoring position against him and .154 (4-for-26) with runners in scoring position and two outs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Some of our guys took exception to it, and I think they took even a little more exception when he started yelling at our dugout.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on the verbal spat between the Yankees and Astros CF Carlos Gomez on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. An MRI exam revealed the strain but no ligament damage. He played catch from a distance of 90 feet Aug. 5 and 6. He threw a bullpen session on Aug. 13. Pineda began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Aug. 16, then started for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21. He will be activated Aug. 26.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He said he would get a second opinion, but there is a chance he won’t pitch again this year.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. Mitchell did not do any activity Aug. 18 and 19, but he ran on a treadmill Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Branden Pinder

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young