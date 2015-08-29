New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi expected to have his cleanup hitter back in the lineup Friday. Instead, Mark Teixeira appears to be out for the entire weekend interleague series in Atlanta because of continued pain in his bruised right shin.

“It’s not as good as I would have hoped,” the switch-hitting first baseman said Friday. “I can’t run. It’s just as simple as that.”

Teixeira fouled a ball off his leg Aug. 17 and has started just one game since. That was Tuesday against Houston and he pinch hit the following day.

“I think we’re all concerned because we thought we’d have a player today,” Girardi said Friday. “Any time you take your cleanup hitter out, that’s a big bat to lose.”

Teixeira, who leads the Yankees in home runs (31), RBIs (79) and OPS (.905), has had an X-ray, an MRI and a CAT scan. None revealed anything more than a deep bone bruise.

“For some reason he’s still sore,” Girardi said. “We got to try to find out what’s going on. ... We thought it would be three or four days and he’d be back.”

The Yankees have been inconsistent offensively and need Teixeira’s bat in the lineup.

“We’re going to talk to the doctors in a little bit and kind of get back to the drawing board,” Teixeira said. “I was hoping that if it was simple as needing a little bit more time, the day off (Thursday) should have taken care of that. It’s not that simple, because it’s not any better.”

Rookie Greg Bird is playing first base in Teixeira’s absence. With no designated hitter in the interleague series, Alex Rodriguez is also an option. So is catcher Brian McCann, who finished Friday’s 15-4 rout of the Braves there.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 1-2, 2.74 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-4, 5.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Didi Gregorius was 4-for-5 with a homer and a career-high six RBIs in the Yankees’ 15-4 rout of the Braves on Friday. He has eight RBIs over his past two games after going 21 straight games without driving in a run. The homer was his second in as many games and he has seven homers and 40 RBIs for the season while batting .260.

--C Brian McCann hit a three-run homer and also had a sacrifice fly Friday in his first game back in Atlanta after leaving the Braves to sign with the Yankees as a free agent before last season. He also drew three walks and scored three runs. The homer was his 23rd and he has 79 RBIs.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out seven and walked just one over seven innings Friday against the Braves, allowing three runs and five hits while improving to 10-6. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts against the National League this season and 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA in seven interleague starts during his career.

--RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single and finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) during the streak, which began Aug. 17.

--1B Mark Teixeira was out of the Yankees lineup Friday because of continued soreness in his lower right leg. He fouled a ball off his shin against Minnesota on Aug. 17 and has started just one game since because of the deep bone bruise. “I can’t run. It’s just as simple as that,” Teixeira said.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list Friday and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings against the Braves, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He was struck on the forehead by a line drive Aug. 17 and suffered a fractured nasal cavity as well as the concussion. He’s been in 11 games for the Yankees, making two starts, and has a 4.03 ERA with a 0-1 record and one save.

--RHP Luis Severino will make his fifth start for the Yankees when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday. The 21-year-old rookie is 1-2 with a 2.74 ERA, striking out 24 and walking eight in 23 innings. The Yankees promoted their top pitching prospect when Michael Pineda went on the disabled list with a strained forearm and kept his rotation when Pineda returned.

--LHP Chris Capuano cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the fourth time Friday. He has made 14 relief appearances and four starts for the Yankees, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA. Capuano is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA over five starts in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Big evening, offensively and defensively. He had a great night. ... He’s swinging the bat good. ... It’s got to feel good (to get six RBIs).” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, of SS Didi Gregorius, who went 4-for-5 with a homer and a career-high six RBIs Friday as the Yankees broke out for a 15-4 interleague rout of the Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 18. Mitchell did not do any activity Aug. 18 and 19, but he ran on a treadmill Aug. 20. He was reinstated Aug. 28.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He remained out of the lineup Aug. 28.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He hopes to pitch again in September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young