New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The New York Yankees’ Greg Bird came to spring training as a non-roster invitee. He did not make his major league debut until Aug. 13. Now he finds himself starting at first base in the middle of a pennant chase.

The rookie has been thrust into an important role with the Yankees since the injury to first baseman Mark Teixeira, who is out with a bone bruise in his lower leg. Doctors examined Teixeira and only found inflammation, but the pain prevented him from running and kept him out of the lineup.

That’s allowed Bird to play and he has responded.

In the three games in Atlanta, he went 4-for-9 with five runs scored and three RBIs.

In the 15 games since Bird has been recalled, he is hitting .255 with two homers and 10 RBIs.

“I think he’s done a good job,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “There is no panic in him. And defensively he has a good idea of what to do.”

Bird was the team’s fifth-round draft choice in 2011. He has shown power throughout his rise to the major leagues, hitting 20 in 2013 and 14 in 2014 in the minors. This year, he was batting .277 with 23 doubles, 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 83 games split between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton.

The prognosis for Teixeira’s return is uncertain. The team hopes to get him back some time during the series in Boston. If not, Bird will continue to get a chance to play.

“And I‘m OK with it,” Girardi said.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-57

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 5-6, 4.50 ERA) at Red Sox (Eduardo Rodriguez, 7-5, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova (5-6, 4.50) will make his 12th start of the season. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight his 11 starts. He missed the first 71 games while returning from Tommy John surgery. In 10 career appearances, nine of them starts, against the Red Sox, Nova is 3-4 with a 5.05 ERA; he’s 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA at Fenway Park.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (14-2) allowed five runs, but won for the league-best ninth straight time. It’s the most runs he’s allowed during his winning streak. He pitched five innings and gave up eight hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts. The nine straight wins is the most by a Yankees pitcher since Ivan Nova won 11 straight in 2011.

--3B Chase Headley was 3-for-3 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored. Headley lifted his average to .277. Headley has 32 multi-hit games and eight three-hit games.

--2B Stephen Drew was 4-for-4 with a homer, two walks, four RBIs and scored four runs. It was his first four-hit game of the season. Drew was able to get his average to .201. “It’s great to see him get over .200. He’s been hitting the ball better than the numbers indicate,” manager Joe Girardi said.

--SS Didi Gregorius was 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and one RBI on Sunday. He has 10 RBis in his last four games. He had seven hits in the three-game series against Atlanta and raised his average to .263.

--RF Carlos Beltran, who had his 11-game hitting streak broken on Saturday, came back on Sunday to go 3-for-5 and score a run. Beltran even beat out an infield hit on a topped roller to third base. He was 6-for-12 in the three games against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His splitter was up today. That was the biggest problem he had today. He didn’t have his command, but he battled through it.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed five runs in five innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-30.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He hopes to pitch again in September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young