New York Yankees - TeamReport

BOSTON -- What the Yankees have here, it seems, is a difference of opinion.

With Mark Teixeira unable to run due to a deep bone bruise on his right leg and expected to miss all three games against the Red Sox after being sent back to New York for additional tests, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he’s considering playing Alex Rodriguez at first base on Wednesday.

But general manager Brian Cashman is cool on the idea, adding he would prefer to consider A-Rod as only a designated hitter.

“Like anything else, we’ve always got to think outside the box to find what your entire roster can give at any certain time,” Cashman said. “I give Joe credit for thinking of all that stuff, but thinking about it and then actually doing it are two different things.”

Rodriguez isn’t keen on the idea either. He only started playing first base in spring training and hasn’t played defense since May 23 in an interleague game at Washington.

“It felt uncomfortable. I thought I was terrible at it,” Rodriguez said. “I had one of the ugliest games I’ve seen. It’s a lot more challenging than people give it credit for.”

It’s unclear how long Teixeira will be absent. Team physician Christopher Ahmad is expected to see him Tuesday in New York.

The Yankees also have rookie Greg Bird to fill in at first base. Third baseman Chase Headley also could move across the field.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 9-8, 4.19 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 6-11, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Didi Gregorius nearly played the hero in Monday’s 4-3 loss against Boston, barely missing a grand slam with his fly ball to the warning track in right with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Had his deep fly come at Yankee Stadium instead of Fenway Park, it might have been a different story. “I think any other stadium except this because it’s like 380 to right field,” said Gregorius, who tied a career high with four hits. “I don’t think any other stadium is like that. I think 325 maybe. I think any other stadium than this one it would’ve went.”

--RHP Ivan Nova focused on the positives after taking a hard-luck loss in Boston on Monday. The right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out three in six innings in New York’s narrow 4-3 defeat. “It was better than the last two (starts),” said Nova, who had given up 10 runs in his last nine innings pitched prior to Monday. “I was looking for a sign and I was trying to throw strikes.” Nova dropped to 5-7 after losing his third consecutive start.

--RF Carlos Beltran hit his 500th career double in the fifth inning of Monday’s game in Boston, tying Goose Goslin and John Olerud for 59th on MLB’s all-time doubles list. Beltran, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and a first-inning sacrifice fly, lived up to his reputation as a tough out at Fenway Park, raising his batting average to .353 in 34 career games at the Red Sox’s park.

--DH Alex Rodriguez won’t be seeing any time at first base in the near future, according to Brian Cashman. Speaking with reporters on the field before Monday’s game, the Yankees general manager downplayed the idea of moving the aging slugger to first in the absence of injured starter Mark Teixeira. Cashman said he sees the 40-year-old former infielder, who went 1-for-4 with a walk Monday to extend his on-base streak at Fenway Park to 17 straight games dating back to July 8, 2012, exclusively as a designated hitter at this point in his career.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right shin bruise) was sent back to New York for additional testing and will miss the three-game series against the Red Sox. Teixeira, who at one point led the American League in RBIs, has missed four straight games and has played in three games since Aug. 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We missed an opportunity. But it’s really going to come down to how we play too. Like I said, we had a lot of opportunities tonight. Tonight we didn’t get the big hit.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after New York failed to gain ground in the AL East pennant race after the first-place Blue Jays also lost Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-30.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He hopes to pitch again in September. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 31 and is expected to return to the rotation in September.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

