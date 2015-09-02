New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Andrew Bailey came full circle Tuesday.

Two years ago, as a member of the Red Sox, Bailey had career-threatening labrum and capsule surgery on his right shoulder. And now, he was walking into the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park -- and more importantly, back into the big leagues -- with the Yankees.

Bailey was among eight players called up as part of the initial wave of September callups. But it’s likely the opportunity meant the most to the 31-year-old right-hander.

“As long as I ended the season healthy, that was my goal, wherever that was,” Bailey said. “Thankfully the Yankees gave me the opportunity to help them at this level, and I’ll do my best to do whatever I can. They’ve been nothing but outstanding all the way, through all the setbacks and the time it took, but they believed and it worked out well.”

Bailey’s long and winding comeback led him through the Yankees’ minor league system, where he posted a 1.80 ERA in 28 appearances. He said he began feeling like himself again at Double-A Trenton (0.63 ERA in 11 outings), then progressed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (2.19 ERA in nine appearances).

“He’s been through a lot,” manager Joe Girardi said. “A couple years of rehab, he’s had setbacks, has had surgeries. I‘m sure he’s been looking forward to this day. You tip your cap to a guy that perseveres like he has.”

It’s unclear how he will be used by Girardi, but with 89 career saves as a closer for the Athletics and Red Sox, he could be used in the late innings to help ease the burden on setup man Dellin Betances and closer Andrew Miller.

“This was a guy that was a closer, was pitching extremely well and went through a bunch of injuries,” Girardi said. “He was never sure if he was going to make it back, but he’s back and that’s pretty cool.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 10-6, 3.62 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Stephen Drew continues to help the Yankees stay afloat -- with his bat. Drew, known more for his stellar defensive play, delivered a go-ahead two-run double Tuesday to help the Yankees win and is 6-for-8 with four runs and six RBIs in his past three games, including a 4-for-4 day Sunday in a 20-6 win at Atlanta. “It’s been good, this past month,” said Drew, who had his most productive in August with three home runs and 11 RBIs. “I felt good at the plate, staying inside the ball little more.” Drew, batting .160 on June 1, has raised his season batting average to .205 (72-for-352) and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances.

--RHP Michael Pineda didn’t strike out nearly as many batters as his counterpart Tuesday, as Boston RHP Rick Porcello had a career-high 13, but he got the last laugh -- and the win. Pineda, pitching in his second start since returning from a forearm injury, struck out seven batters and allowed just one run on four hits and now walks in six innings to improve to 10-8. “Everything (was) working good today,” said Pineda, whose 7.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio leads the American League. “(Porcello threw) the ball well today, but we win so that’s what I‘m looking for.” Pineda lowered his ERA to 4.07 and has a team-high 127 strikeouts in 21 starts.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right shin) will miss at least two more weeks after being sent back to New York for additional testing, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Tuesday. Teixeira traveled for the team’s series in Boston, but was sent home Monday. Teixeira, batting .255 (100-for-392) with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs in 111 games, hasn’t played since Aug. 26.

--OF Dustin Ackley was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, but wasn’t in the Yankees lineup. Ackley, acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 30, played two games with his new team before being shelved with a right lumbar strain. Ackley, 0-for-3 with New York, is hitting .212 (40-for-189) with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 87 total games.

--INF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but was not in the lineup Tuesday. Refsnyder returned to the site of his major league debut, Fenway Park. Refsnyder went hitless in three at-bats in his first game July 11, but went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer a day later and is batting .167 (2-for-12) in four games with New York. In 117 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Refsnyder hit .271 (12-for-450) with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

--RHP Andrew Bailey was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. Bailey, a former All-Star closer with the Oakland Athletics, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since he was with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Bailey worked his way up the Yankees farm season this year as he recovered from a shoulder injury. In 28 minor league games in 2015, Bailey was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA over 35 innings and was 6-for-7 in save opportunities.

--C Austin Romine rejoined the Yankees after he was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Romine appeared in seven games with New York last season, batting .231 (3-for-13) with an RBI. This season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Romine hit .260 (88-for-338) with seven home runs and 49 RBIs over 92 games. Romine is now the third catcher on the Yankees’ roster, joining starter Brian McCann and backup John Ryan Murphy.

--RHP Domingo German was recalled from Class A Tampa, but his stay wasn’t very long as the Yankees immediately placed him on the 60-day disabled list. The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery this past April and did not pitch in 2015. Domingo has a career 20-10 record with a 2.33 ERA in 77 minor league games. In 2014, he went 9-3 with a 2.48 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 113 strikeouts over 123 1/3 innings pitched in 25 starts with Class A Greensboro.

--RHP Caleb Cotham was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. Cotham made his major league debut this season with the Yankees and has a 9.82 ERA over 3 2/3 innings. In 35 games in the minors, Cotham is 6-4 with a 2.21 ERA over 57 innings.

--2B Jose Pirela was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not play Tuesday. Pirela hit .212 (14-for-66) with a home run and four RBIs in 29 games with the Yankees earlier this season. He hit .310 with three homers and 23 RBIs in 64 minor league games.

--LHP James Pazos was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. The 24-year-old was 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 27 minor league games this season.

--CF Rico Noel was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not play Tuesday. The young outfielder struggled in 67 minor league games this season, batting just .181 (21-for-116) and hit a miserable .059 (1-for-17) in 22 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

--3B Cole Figueroa was designated for assignment Tuesday. Figueroa saw limited action with the Yankees this season, batting .250 (2-for-8) with two doubles in two games in 2015. In the minors, Figueroa batted .299 (130-for-435) with three home runs and 44 RBIs in 118 games.

--RF Tyler Austin was designated for assignment Tuesday. Austin, a longtime minor leaguer, managed to hit .240 (82-for-341) with six home runs and 35 RBIs over 94 games in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The gratifying thing at this time of the year is wins, no matter how you do it. If you get a break or however it happens, that’s the gratifying thing. But our guys hit well when we had to and huge hit from Stephen Drew.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after SS Stephen Drew delivered a go-ahead two-run double Tuesday to help the Yankees defeat the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain, herniated disk) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began baseball activities as of Aug. 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-31. He was sent back to New York for tests. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing but isn’t expected to return to the lineup for at least two weeks.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He hopes to pitch again in September. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 31 and is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sept. 2 and a simulated game Sept. 4. He is expected to return to the rotation in September.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Caleb Cotham

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

INF Rob Refsnyder

2B Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

CF Rico Noel