New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The way the Toronto Blue Jays are playing, all the Yankees can do is keep winning and hang within range before the four-game Yankee Stadium series between the two teams Sept. 10-13.

The Yankees had to sweat a bit more than they would have liked, threatening to blow a 12-1 lead, but finished off a 5-1 road trip with a 13-8 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

New York scored 56 runs on the trip and now goes home for a 10-game homestand -- three with the Tampa Bay Rays, three more with the Baltimore Orioles and then the four with the sizzling Jays.

“We had a really good road trip,” manager Joe Girardi said after his team gave him his 800th win as a major league manager. “We have a really important stretch here at home.”

Girardi hoped the big lead would allow him to stay away from relievers Justin Wilson, Dellin Betances and Andrew Miller, but all three had to work to put down the Boston comeback.

“They can rest tomorrow,” Girardi said, “but preferably you’d rather not use them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-7, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 2-2, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka rode a five-home run offense to a loud win over the Red Sox in Boston on Wednesday. It was his third win in as many tries against Boston this season -- the Yankees scoring 40 runs in the three games. The Elias Sports Bureau reported Tanaka is the first Yankee pitcher ever to get 10-plus runs of support in three straight starts against the Red Sox. He allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings for his 11th win.

--RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller figured they’d have a day of rest before Thursday’s off day when the Yankees built a 12-1 lead through half of the game. But Betances had to come on with the bases loaded and two runs home in the eighth (he got a strikeout and groundout) and Miller then had to enter after the Red Sox scored in the ninth. Miller brushed off a line drive that hit him in the leg, saying he was fine.

--2B Stephen Drew, who fought a long, hard battle to get over the .200 mark, had a homer, double and single Wednesday and is 9-for-12 in his last four games to raise his batting average to .211. Three of his 11 career games with three-plus hit and three-plus RBIs have come in his last 24 games since Aug. 2.

--SS Didi Gregorious, whose game-ending drive fell just shy of a winning grand slam in the game the Yankees lost in the series, had a homer, single and walk in Wednesday’s win. He also made a nifty play in the hole and cut down Rusney Castillo in the ninth inning. Gregorius has hit in seven straight games and has hit .353 in his last 39 games.

--1B Greg Bird hit his third major league home run -- his first on the road and first against a left-hander -- and also had a single and a walk Wednesday. He has 12 RBIs in 18 games in the major leagues. “We feel he’s a talented young player,” said Girardi.

--RHP Andrew Bailey, pitching in a major league game for the first time since working for Boston July 12, 2013, relieved RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the seventh inning. He faced four batters, walking the first two before a hard sacrifice fly and a single.

--Rookie RHP Luis Severino, winless in his last three starts despite pitching well, makes his sixth career start when he opens the Yankees’ three-game series and 10-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Severino has allowed 14 hits and six earned runs in 17 innings over the last three outings, striking out 18 over that span.

--LHP CC Sabathia, on the disabled list with a knee injury, threw a bullpen session at Fenway Park on Wednesday and could be close to facing hitters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A win’s a win.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after his team built a 12-1 lead and then had to sweat just a bit before winning 13-8, giving Girardi his 800th victory as a big league manager Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. He could be close to facing hitters. He is expected to return to the rotation in September.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-Sept. 2. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing, and he isn’t expected to return to the lineup until at least Sept. 15.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Caleb Cotham

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Greg Bird

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel