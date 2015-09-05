New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Since Aug. 17, Mark Teixeira’s bounce-back season has been put in a holding pattern.

All because of having the bad luck of fouling a ball off his right shin in the late innings against the Cleveland Indians.

Initially it was thought a few days of rest and baseball activities would be enough. The injury was a lot worse and it was apparent when Teixeira struggled to run anywhere close to 100 percent on two ground balls Aug. 24-25.

Since then, Teixeira has gone for various testing and is essentially starting over after he and the Yankees underestimated the injury. The latest step came Friday morning, when he was finally placed on the disabled list, a move that is retroactive to Aug. 27.

While there is some uncertainty about when Teixeira will actually return, there seemed to be some comfort since he knows what he’s dealing with.

“Better now that I know what I‘m dealing with. It feels a lot worse than we first expected,” Teixeira said before Friday’s 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. “So we’ll just give it some time to heal and be back in no time.”

So what does no time actually mean?

It’s an undefined answer but definitely not the next week.

“He’s still sore,” manager Joe Girardi said. “The fact that we decided to put him on the DL makes me think we’re not going to have him in a week’s time. I can’t tell you when we’re going to get him back. The hope is by not doing anything it just heals up and we’ll get him back sooner than later.”

At least for the Yankees, there is a more organized approach to coping with the injury instead of the guesswork employed two weeks ago.

“There’s a progression now,” Teixeira said. “I basically went from crutches to trying to run last time. Now that we know it’s a lot worse than we first expected, there’s going to be kind of a buildup from walking to jogging to running and making sure I can do everything.”

The best news for Teixeira is the absence of permanent damage, making the fact it’s a really bad bone bruise the best aspect of this.

“There’s no permanent damage. It’s just a really bad bone bruise. It’s worse than we first expected. It’s unfortunate but hopefully we have two months of the season left so there’s plenty of time for me to get healthy and get better.”

Before the Yankees and Teixeira guessed wrong on the injury, he was batting .255 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs.

In the meantime, first base will be occupied mostly by rookie Greg Bird. Bird was initially called up Aug. 13 to spell Teixeira but is pressed into full-time responsibilities during a playoff race.

Bird hit his fourth home run of the season Friday and is batting .320 (8-for-25) in his last seven games.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-58

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-3, 8.78 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 14-2, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a bone bruise in his right shin. Teixeira is currently on crutches and essentially is starting over. He said he expects to return before the season ends but he was placed on the DL since the Yankees do not envision him returning within the next week.

--LHP CC Sabathia pitched with a brace on his sore right knee Friday during a simulated game. He threw his fastball and other pitches without incident during an outing of about four innings and 60 to 70 pitches. The next step is to see how the knee responds in the next few days. Sabathia faced Dustin Ackley, Rico Noel, Austin Romine, Jose Pirela and Rob Refsnyder and did so while wearing a thick new knee brace. Earlier this season, Sabathia was wearing a sleeve on his knee but said it was restrictive. If there is nothing wrong, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia would probably rejoin the Yankees Wednesday against Baltimore.

--RHP Nick Rumbelow was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday for his fourth stint with the Yankees. In his previous three stints for New York, he had a 2.79 ERA in 10 appearances. He was optioned back to the minors after pitching in a 15-1 loss to Houston on Aug. 25.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will try to win his 10th straight decision Saturday when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays. Since not getting out of the first inning in Miami on June 15, he is 9-0 with a 3.32 ERA. Eovaldi won his ninth straight decision Sunday in a 20-6 win at Atlanta, when he allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in his only career start against the Rays.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury exited Friday’s game after the fourth inning with an upset stomach and it is a relief to the Yankees since he is still coping with a swollen hip he sustained trying to make a diving catch Aug. 25 against the Houston Astros. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury was dealing with flu-like symptoms, throwing up before leaving and may not play Saturday. Ellsbury grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats before leaving and is hitless in his last 14 at-bats.

--RHP Luis Severino made the longest start of his brief career, allowing one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He lowered his earned-run average to 2.04 while his 34 strikeouts through six career games are the fourth most by a Yankee since 1914.

--C Brian McCann improved to 11-for-17 lifetime off Tampa Bay LHP Jake Odorizzi when he hit a solo home run in the fourth. He has a 1.471 slugging percentage against Odorizzi and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is the highest of any current AL hitter vs. any current AL pitcher (minimum of 15 at-bats).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have confidence every time I take the mound. Everything (worked) -- my slider, my changeup and my fastball.” -- RHP Luis Severino, after his sixth career start Friday, when he gave up one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings in a win over the Rays.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4. He left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-Sept. 2. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (upset stomach) exited the Sept. 4 game after the fourth inning. He is day-to-day.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. He threw four innings in a simulated game Sept. 4 while wearing a brace on his knee and did not feel any pain. If he is pain free, he will likely rejoin the rotation Sept. 9.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Caleb Cotham

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Nick Rumbelow

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel