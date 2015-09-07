New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Girardi was having a routine Sunday morning pregame press conference, answering questions about Ivan Nova, updating CC Sabathia’s status.

Then came the hottest words currently in New York baseball.

Innings limit.

The topic has spread like a wildfire in the last three days ever since agent Scott Boras said the New York Mets would be jeopardizing right-hander Matt Harvey’s career by allowing him to pitch beyond 180 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

Girardi is not dealing with the controversy like Mets manager Terry Collins is, but a lengthy meeting with the media before a 6-4 win over Rays was sparked by numerous questions about innings limits.

In total, there were 12 inquiries related to innings limits, mostly about what Girardi thinks.

“I buy into them, I do,” Girardi said. “I think building up those muscles and everything else in your body is similar to any other workout. It’s not like you would jump into a squat at 225 before you did anything else. So I do believe (in them). I think as young players physically mature, they get stronger and their bodies get used to it. So I think it’s smart they have limitations and you can build your workload up before you just jump in.”

The Yankees have not had to deal with the innings limit for a few reasons this season.

It likely would have arose for Masahiro Tanaka and Michael Pineda but both right-handers spent a month on the DL.

Pineda, who pitches Monday, is currently at 128 1/3 innings. In his one season with the Seattle Mariners in 2011, Pineda pitched 171 innings after throwing 139 1/3 innings the previous season in the minors.

Tanaka, who pitches Tuesday, is at 128 innings. He threw 136 1/3 last year while missing two months and twice went over 200 innings while pitching for Rakuten over a seven-year career in the Japan Pacific League.

Rookie Luis Severino also could have faced a limitations but the Yankees took steps to ensure it did not come up when he reached the majors. Severino has thrown 35 1/3 innings for the Yankees and 99 1/3 in the minors this season. He had never thrown more than 113 in his first three professional seasons and the Yankees took measures by limiting innings during exhibition games and earlier in the season since they thought they might need him in the majors down the stretch.

“It’s tricky because starting pitchers are hard to replace,” said Girardi, who gave Pineda 11 days in between starts in June. “It’s not like everyone has just 10 of them laying around and if five go down you bring up five more that are going to be equal to the five that you started with. They’re important to your club and you have to maintain their health.”

Even if the Yankees have not dealt with it extensively this year, they have in the past.

There were the famous “Joba Rules” when Joba Chamberlain came up as a 21-year-old in August 2007, first as a flame-throwing reliever, a starter and then as a reliever, who had Tommy John surgery in 2011. There also were rules on right-hander Phil Hughes, who was injury-plagued early in his career and spent parts of seven seasons in New York.

”I think today because of all this, it puts organizations in tough spots,“ Girardi said. ”I know there’s a lot going on the other side. It happened with Stephen Strasburg a couple of years ago. It put everyone in a tough spot. It’s unfortunate that it does that. What they’re really trying to do is keep the pitcher healthy for a long time. That’s the bottom line because pitchers just don’t grow on trees.

So what’s the solution?

For Girardi, the answer is simple.

Just sit anyone out with a limitation throughout April. Not only would innings-limited pitchers not have to deal with pitching in colder conditions, teams can avoid the speculative nature of the topic later in the season.

“It takes all the guesswork out,” Girardi said. “It takes all the second-guessing out of it. He missed 30 innings or 40 innings in April, he’s going to be fine. But sometimes clubs can’t afford to do that because they don’t necessarily have five starters. It just puts everybody in a tough situation.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 8-7, 3.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda’s best game as a Yankee was May 10 vs. the Orioles when he struck out 16 in seven innings. Heading into Monday’s start against Baltimore, he is 5-8 with a 4.81 ERA over his last 14 starts. Pineda snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday in a 3-1 victory at Boston when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Pineda is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Orioles.

--LHP CC Sabathia continued recovering from his sore right knee by throwing a bullpen session Sunday. Like Friday’s four-inning simulated game, Sabathia pitched with a brace on his knee. Asked why he didn’t employ the brace earlier in the season, Sabathia conceded he was stubborn about using one. The Yankees list TBA in their game notes for Wednesday’s game against Baltimore but barring any setbacks or issues, Sabathia is expected to rejoin the rotation.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to the leadoff spot after missing portions of the previous two games recovering from flu-like symptoms. He exited Friday’s game after the fourth inning and had two at-bats Saturday after entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 28th home run in the sixth inning and singled in the eighth. The single was his 3,053rd career hit, tying him with Hall of Famer Rod Carew for 24th on the all-time list. “It’s great,” Rodriguez said. “Rod is someone who I have a lot of respect for. Rod was very good to me early in my career when he was a hitting coach with the Angels and I was a young lad with the Mariners. So I really have a lot of respect and appreciation for Mr. Carew.”

--RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving the Yankees 12 relievers Sunday. It is the fifth time Goody has been with the Yankees as he was on the major league roster July 25-28, July 30-Aug. 1, Aug 12-13 and Aug. 26-27. So far he has appeared in four games and has a 2.70 ERA.

--C Brian McCann set a career high with his 25th home run during the sixth inning Sunday. He has 48 home runs with the Yankees and 35 have been at home. Over his last seven home games, he is hitting .369 (7-for-19) and three of those hits are home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought our at-bats were pretty good against him (Rays RHP Chris Archer) all day. We seemed to hit them at people and he’s obviously really good but we got a couple of guys on and it’s been kind of our formula.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 6-4 win over the Rays Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. He threw four innings in a simulated game in Sept. 4 while wearing a brace on his knee and did not feel any pain. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and said he felt fine. He will likely rejoin the rotation Sept. 9.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (upset stomach) exited the Sept. 4 game after the fourth inning. He had two at-bats as a pinch hitter Sept. 5 and returned to the starting lineup Sept. 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4. He left the Aug. 17 game, and he did not play Aug. 18-24. He returned to action Aug. 25 but was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 26 before entering as a pinch hitter. He then sat out Aug. 27-Sept. 2. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Caleb Cotham

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel