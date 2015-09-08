New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On July 9, left fielder Brett Gardner found out he was an American League All-Star.

When he found out, Gardner was hitting .303 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Since then, his numbers have steadily plummeted.

After going 1-for-13 in the weekend series against Tampa Bay, Gardner has batted .209 (38-for-182) with three home runs and 17 RBIs since July 9. He also has struck out 45 times since July 9 while getting 23 walks and his on-base percentage is at .351.

Gardner had Monday’s 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles off. It was not related to any injury, according to manager Joe Girardi, who used the phrase “beat-up” to describe his speedy outfielder.

”Sometimes it’s legs, sometimes it’s an arm,“ Girardi said Monday morning. ”Physically they’re just beat up. Sometimes it’s shoulders. They’re just. It’s a long year.

“Playing every day and playing hard, the way these guys play, they’re diving all over the place. They’re not physically 100 percent but as I’ve said all along, all teams go through this and you have to fight it.”

The Yankees did not have to worry about using Gardner Monday. Instead Gardner, who has never been seen walking around with ice or wraps on his shoulder, had a front-row seat in the dugout when rookie first baseman Greg Bird hit a tiebreaking three-run home run.

“It’s just the time of the year guys go through,” Girardi said. “At times you’re going to struggle and at times you’re going to do well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 2-6, 4.59 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-6, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will pitch on five days rest Tuesday night when he faces the Baltimore Orioles. Tanaka is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA over his last 10 outings and the Yankees have scored at least 13 runs in his last two starts. Tanaka last pitched Wednesday during a 13-8 win in Boston, when he allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. In three career starts against Baltimore, he is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched Saturday, was evaluated by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent an MRI at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, revealing right elbow inflammation. Eovaldi will be shut down for two weeks.

--1B Greg Bird hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the 8-5 win over Baltimore Monday. “He’s been able to do that for us,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s come up with some really big hits for us. He’s a good hitter and we’ve talked about him for a couple of years. That’s why we called him because in Tex’s (Mark Teixeira) absence, he can make an impact and he’s doing that.”

--LF Brett Gardner had the day off from the starting lineup and, according to manager Joe Girardi, he is physically “beat up”, related to his style of play. Gardner is hitting .267 in 127 games this year but since July 29, he is batting .186 and is hitless in his last seven at-bats and has one hit in his last 13.

--LHP Chris Capuano had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, marking the 13th transaction he has been involved in this year. He was designated for assignment Aug. 26 and with the RailRiders, he pitched 9 2/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren was involved in three transactions Monday when the Yankees recalled him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, activated him from the seven-day minor league disabled list and moved him to the 60-day disabled list. Lindgren had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances for the Yankees before having elbow surgery June 22.

--RHP Michael Pineda took a no-decision against the same team he had 16 strikeouts against on May 10. Pineda made it through six innings, allowing four of his runs and five of his six hits in the second inning. In the other innings, he held Baltimore hitters to one hit in 16 at-bats.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 29th home run and third in four games. His solo home run in the fifth inning Monday was also his 3,054th hit, moving him past Hall of Famer Rod Carew into sole possession of 23rd place on the all-time hit list.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and said he felt fine. He will likely rejoin the rotation Sept. 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s doing good. He’s feeling comfortable. He’s having a good approach at the plate and it’s good to see that he’s not trying to go out there and make things happen. He’s just letting things happen and staying with his plan, staying with his approach and good things are happening for him.” -- New York RF Carlos Beltran, of rookie 1B Greg Bird, who hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the 8-5 win over Baltimore Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) was evaluated by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent an MRI at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Sept. 7. Eovaldi will be shut down for two weeks.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. He threw four innings in a simulated game in Sept. 4 while wearing a brace on his knee and did not feel any pain. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and said he felt fine. He likely will rejoin the rotation Sept. 9.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Caleb Cotham

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel