New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In 1985, the New York Yankees hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game September series with first place in the American League East on the line.

It has taken 30 years for the same scenario to be on the line and starting Friday after Thursday’s rainout, the Yankees will be in the same boat as Billy Martin’s team when Sept. 12, 1985 began.

”I think that you’d have to have your head in the sand to not think they’re important games,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said before Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. ”Obviously it’s the team we’re fighting with for first place and the importance of winning the division with the way the playoffs are set up, they’re extremely important.

Those Yankees entered the series 2 1/2 games out and won the first game, coming back from a three-run deficit with six-run seventh. They did not win another game in the series and ended the weekend 4 1/2 games back.

Unlike 30 years ago, there was not a fallback position in the wild card. Until 2012, it might have been just as an enticing option but since it is a one-game playoff, it is a game teams wish to avoid.

The Yankees were once in the position of the Blue Jays. They held sole possession of first place from July 4-Aug 11 and Aug 14-23.

During their time leading the East, the Yankees led by as many as seven games twice. When the Blue Jays were last in New York, the lead began at 4 1/2 games.

Since losing their grip on the top spot, the Yankee deficit has ranged from one-half game to two games. The Yankees missed a chance to be within one-half game for the fourth time since losing the lead Aug. 23.

And it is making for strange situations for Yankees fans, who had to root for the Boston Red Sox this week and will have to do so next weekend while their team plays the Mets.

Though it’s hard not to notice the Blue Jays result on the scoreboard beyond the right-center field fence and players like Alex Rodriguez have said the Blue Jays never seem to lose, there is not the sense of being concerned with Toronto until Thursday.

“I have not sensed it in the room,” Girardi said. “I sense guys have been more worried about what we need to do. We’ve been playing pretty well as well. So I have not gotten that feeling.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 14-5, 2.43 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 3-2, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brett Gardner was in Yankees lineup before Thursday’s rainout after only making one pinch hitting appearance in the previous three games due to a jammed left shoulder. Gardner injured the shoulder crashing into the left field fence Saturday and manager Joe Girardi said there was not any hesitation about playing him Thursday despite the rainy conditions.

--1B Mark Teixeira made an appearance in the clubhouse and briefly spoke to the media about the condition of the bone bruise on his right shin. He also spoke while holding a crutch and said he expects to get further testing sometime Friday and also remained confident he would return before the season ends. Teixeira has been injured since fouling a ball off his shin Aug. 17 and was placed on the disabled list last Friday.

--LHP CC Sabathia reiterated everything felt fine as it pertains to his right knee. Sabathia returned from the disabled list Wednesday and pitched 4 2/3 innings during Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles and did so while wearing a new brace on his right knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every start there was some real meaning and he had to deal with that and he dealt with it extremely well in my eyes. For me to not think that he’s going to deal with this just doesn’t make sense. I think he’ll be fine tomorrow.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Luis Severino’s start being pushed back by a rainout on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brett Gardner (jammed left shoulder) sat out the Sept. 7-8 games. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 9 and was on the lineup card Sept. 10, but the game was postponed by rain.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4 retroactive to Aug. 27. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing. He received injections Sept. 8.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel