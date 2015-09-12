New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Season over for Yankees 1B Teixeira

NEW YORK -- On Thursday, Mark Teixeira hobbled into the clubhouse and spoke of being optimistic about returning before the regular season ends and hopefully playing if the New York Yankees make a lengthy postseason run.

It turned out to be wishful thinking for the 35-year-old first baseman.

A week after being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his right shin, Teixeira was ruled out for the rest of the season, including the postseason, after the latest MRI and CT scans discovered a fracture.

“Actually not surprised,” Teixeira said. “It was really just kind of wishful thinking. It’s been really painful. I know the difference between pain and soreness. It’s been painful since Day One. We were just kind of trying to figure out why it wasn’t healing and today we figured it out.”

The results of the tests mean Teixeira will be shut down for at least three months and his next appearance against live pitching will be in spring training when he enters the final season of an eight-year, $180 million contract signed after the 2008 season.

“This one definitely shows a fracture and it also shows some healing of a bone and some calcification now growing where the fracture exists, where the previous testing did not show a fracture,” New York general manager Brian Cashman said before Friday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays. “I‘m not a doctor, and I know medicine’s not an exact science and there’s a purpose of following the injury and repeating tests, as we’ve done now a third time, and there’s a definite obvious conclusion to this test where there wasn’t on any prior test.”

The saga of Teixeira’s shin initially began when he a fouled a pitch by Minnesota Twins reliever Brian Duensing off the leg in the sixth inning on Aug. 17. He initially was considered day to day and missed a week. But when he returned Aug. 25-26 for games against the Astros, it was apparent that Teixeira was still not healed based upon how slow he ran to first base on groundouts.

Teixeira was sent for further testing while the Yankees were in Boston last week before being placed on the disabled list. At the time of the transaction, his return date was unknown.

The news ends what had been a renaissance season for Teixeira, who had been limited by two wrist injuries. Last year, he batted .216 in his first full season back from the injury. This year, he made the All-Star team and finished with a .255 average to go along with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs.

“You can’t really put into words how disappointed I am,” Teixeira said. “This team, I feel like this team has a chance to win a World Series. I really do. And not to be able to be on the field during that run is really tough to take.”

Cashman said, ”It’s really disappointing news. I feel bad for Mark. One of the reasons we’re where we’re at is because of everything that clearly Mark did this year for us. He had been a superb player batting in the middle of that lineup and one of our big weapons against left-handed pitching, especially because we’re so left-handed dominant lineup-wise.

“So I‘m disappointed for him, but these circumstances exist in 162-game seasons, and you’ve got to just adjust.”

Unlike two years ago when the adjustment was using veteran Lyle Overbay, the Yankees have an internal replacement from the minor leagues. Heading into Friday, Gregory Bird was hitting .241 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in the majors while also drawing praise for his calm demeanor as a 22-year-old rookie.

“The word for Bird is professionalism,” Cashman said. “He just seems like such a pro.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-62

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 12-8, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda was still recovering from his forearm injury when the Yankees faced Toronto last month and he will get a crack at the Blue Jays Saturday in Game One of the doubleheader. Pineda is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in seven career starts against Toronto, though he has allowed two earned runs in 14 innings against the Blue Jays this season. Pineda last pitched in Monday’s 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles and took a no-decision after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings. Pineda allowed five hits in six at-bats in the second inning but Baltimore’s hitters were 1-for-16 the rest of the game.

--RHP Ivan Nova will make his 100th career start when he starts Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Nova’s 99th start ended a personal three-game losing streak when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings during a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. It marked the 10th time in 13 starts this season he gave up three runs or less. Nova is 5-3 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 appearances against Toronto. He made back-to-back starts against them last month, allowing four runs on a grand slam by 1B Justin Smoak among four hits in 5 1/3 innings Aug. 9 and getting the win Aug. 15 in Toronto when he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira’s seventh season with the Yankees officially ended Friday when the Yankees announced an MRI in his right leg showed a fracture. Teixeira is on crutches and will be out at least three months, though the Yankees said he is expected to be ready for spring training. It is the third set of tests Teixeira had after initially getting hurt when he fouled a pitch by Minnesota LHP Brian Duensing off his right shin in the sixth inning on Aug. 17. Teixeira was optimistic he would return when he spoke to the media before Thursday’s rainout, but a day later, he conceded the sentiment was wishful thinking. Teixeira finished the penultimate season of his eight-year, $160 contract by batting .255 with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs.

--RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Friday, giving the Yankees a 14th reliever (five lefties, nine righties). Martin made New York’s Opening Day roster and has a 6.11 ERA in 19 games. With the Railriders, he had a 3.81 ERA in 20 outings. Martin also missed a few weeks in May due to tendinitis in his right elbow.

--RHP Luis Severino had his shortest start of his brief career as he allowed six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Severino slipped on the mound while making an 0-2 pitch to 3B Josh Donaldson in the first but stayed in. He allowed a home run to Donaldson on a fastball and gave up a two-run shot to 1B Justin Smoak also on his fastball.

--DH Alex Rodriguez struck out three times for the ninth time this season when he struck out swinging in his first three at-bats against LHP David Price. He heard some boos after striking out a fourth time in the seventh and it marked his sixth career game with four strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t commanding my pitches. When you make good pitches, you have good results.” -- Yankees pitcher Luis Severino, who picked up the loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Brett Gardner (jammed left shoulder) sat out the Sept. 7-8 games. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 9 and was on the lineup card Sept. 10, but the game was postponed due to rain. He returned to the lineup Sept. 11.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4 retroactive to Aug. 27. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing. He received injections Sept. 8. On Sept. 11, the Yankees announced Teixeira would miss the rest of the season after

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel