New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The relationship Alex Rodriguez has with his employer has come a long way from June 2013 when one his bosses (general manager Brian Cashman) told a reporter in a phone interview his employee should shut the (explicative) up.

The latest evidence?

How about a pregame ceremony to celebrate Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit?

Rodriguez was honored before Sunday’s game with a brief pregame ceremony for the occasion.

”It’s an amazing day,“ Rodriguez said after scoring a run on a head-first slide and getting an RBI double in a 5-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. ”It’s hard obviously to separate, we’re in the middle of a pennant race and every game is important. We’re down to 20 games and we want to win the division. That’s the truth

“But on a day like today, incredibly grateful for the Steinbrenners, the Yankees, first class all the way. It’s rare for me that I get to celebrate a day with my mother, my two daughters, manager, teammates and the fans.”

It was not the lavish affair bestowed on Derek Jeter or Mariano Rivera for their retirements, meaning there was not a dais of distinguished guests or a hard rock band performing in the outfield. And there was no speech from Rodriguez.

Instead it was a low-key ceremony about 15 minutes prior to first pitch. Rodriguez received a standing ovation from parts of the crowd, had his mother, daughters and two siblings introduced.

He also was shown a video montage of his notable hits and received a video message from his first major league manager, Lou Piniella. The ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and ended with team executives presenting Rodriguez with a crystal and a set of 14-carat rings to remind him of the milestone.

Still the fact the Yankees even did anything even if it was a smaller scale represents the latest seismic shift in relations between both sides that have gone from Rodriguez suing Yankee team doctors and threatening legal on player’s union before serving his 162-game suspension for PED usage.

After returning from the ban, there were diminished expectations for his production and relationship with the Yankees.

The relationship seemed headed for a test when Rodriguez hit his 660th home run, triggering a $6 million bonus for marketing.

The Yankees had contended they were not going to pay since his previous misdeeds tainted them and prevented from being marketable milestones. Rodriguez did not file a grievance and eventually both sides agreed to donate the bonus money to charities.

The Yankees and Rodriguez have come a long way from being at each other’s throats and even a brief ceremony seemed to be the latest example of changed relationship.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 4-9, 5.16 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-5, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will make his second start with a brace on his right knee Monday night when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays. Sabathia was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing two weeks with right knee soreness. Sabathia allowed three runs (one earned) and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was one pitch away from completing five innings but his Baltimore 1B Chris Davis ahead of a two-run error by 2B Stephen Drew. Sabathia is winless in a career-high eight starts and 1-2 with a 5.07 ERA in his last 13. In 37 career starts against Tampa Bay, he is 13-14 with a 3.83 ERA.

--RHP Adam Warren will return to being a starting pitcher Tuesday in Tampa Bay unless he is needed Monday. Warren made 14 starts before the Yankees activated RHP Ivan Nova from the disabled list June 24. Warren has not pitched since throwing 2 2/3 innings Wednesday and is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA as a starting pitcher.

--1B Dustin Ackley made his second straight start at first base, a decision based on his success against knuckleball pitchers. He is 6-for-13 (.364) off Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey after getting a two-run home run, a single and a sacrifice fly Sunday. Ackley also batted .333 in seven plate appearances against RHP Time Wakefield. Sunday marked his first start at first base since Aug. 13, 2012 at Tampa Bay for Seattle and it was his first home run since July 8 against Detroit also for Seattle.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka tossed seven innings during Sunday’s 5-0 win and is 8-3 with a 3.01 ERA in his last 12 outings. He has gone at least six innings in 13 straight starts since July 3 and Sunday was the seventh time he did not allow a walk. Tanaka is the ninth pitcher this season to pitch at least seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays and joined RHPs Chase Whitley and Michael Pineda as the third Yankee to do so.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The last two times against Toronto, he’s been lights out. The last four or five starts he’s been incredible.” -- Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka after a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4 retroactive to Aug. 27. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing. He received injections Sept. 8. On Sept. 11, the Yankees announced Teixeira would miss the rest of the season after

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jacob Lindgren

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott