New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Alex Rodriguez redemption tour continues.

When Rays closer Brad Boxberger put Yankees left fielder Brent Gardner on base with two outs in the top of the ninth, it was another opportunity for Rodriguez to continue his season-long mea culpa with the Yankees fans and organization.

And he delivered with a double to the gap in right field that scored Gardner and tied the game at 1-1. Two batters later, the Yankees would take the lead off a three-run homer by Slade Heathcott and eventually win the game.

But it all starts with the always-polarizing A-Rod.

“That was probably the big play there,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the walk that led to Rodriguez’s at bat. “To get him up in that situation is tough.”

As Rodriguez left the game for pinch runner Chris Young, he was cheered by the large contingent of Yankee fans at Tropicana Field. He continues to make them forget about his past transgressions with his current effort.

There will be some that never forgive A-Rod. His numbers will always be tainted and his diva-like attitude will forever be criticized.

But this season, he’s finally been embraced by Yankee fans and teammates who never knew what to think of him. And right now that’s all he needs.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-6, 3.29 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 7-8, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.C. Sabathia went 6 2/3 and gave up three hits while striking out six and walking three. He threw 111 pitches (68 strikes). “Hopefully I can just keep the momentum and keep pitching well,” Sabathia said. “To have a good start now, especially now, helps me build confidence.”

--DH Alex Rodriguez went 1-for-3 and hit an RBI double off Rays closer Brad Boxberger that tied the game in the ninth inning. It was Rodriguez’s 20th double of the season and 82nd RBI.

--RF Slade Heathcott hit a three-run homer off Rays closer Brad Boxberger over the left-field wall to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning. It was Heathcott’s second home run in 18 at-bats at the major league level this season.

--1B Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-4 and is currently mired in a 1-for-29 slump. “He feels fine physically,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s just trying to get it going.” Girardi said there’s no consideration of moving Ellsbury from the leadoff position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m on cloud nine. Found a good pitch to hit and put a good hurt on it.” -- Yankees RF Slade Heathcott, who hit a three-run homer to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning against the Rays Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 4 retroactive to Aug. 27. He was placed on crutches Sept. 1 in an attempt to speed his healing. He received injections Sept. 8. On Sept. 11, the Yankees announced Teixeira would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott