New York Yankees - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, such a spark atop the Yankees’ batting order early in the season, is mired in an 0-for-25 slump, and manager Joe Girardi knows how much the Yankees need him back to his old ways.

“He’s got to fight through it,” Girardi said. “This is a guy we really need. We know how great of a player he can be. We’ve seen it. We saw it the first two months of the year. We need to get him going.”

Ellsbury reached on an error in the ninth inning, and New York had only five hits total in Tuesday’s loss. But Ellsbury has seen his batting average drop from .324 before he missed 43 games with a knee injury to hitting just .104 in September.

“You’re not always going to hit, but you still try to play the game hard, play the right way and do the little things to help your team win,” he said. “I feel like it’s coming around and it’s just a matter of time. (I) could at any point now see results.”

Ellsbury has no RBIs in 52 at-bats in September, with two walks against nine strikeouts in the month.

-----------------------------------------------

RECORD: 79-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 3-3, 3.35 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-11, 2.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the first -- his 32nd of the season -- and later scored a run. He’s hit eight home runs against the Rays this season -- only once has a player had more HRs in one season against the Rays, as David Ortiz had 10 in 2005. Rodriguez had an MRI that showed his knee is just a bone bruise and he’ll continue to play. He DH’d Tuesday and hit a home run in the first.

--1B Greg Bird hit his sixth home run in little more than a month -- all six have come with runners on base. Five of his six HRs have given the Yankees the lead.

--RHP Adam Warren lasted only four innings -- his shortest start of the season and his first since June 25 -- but he’s allowed three runs or less in 10 straight starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough that we’re not able to hold them down.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of the missed opportunity to capitalize on the Blue Jays’ loss to the Braves Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott