New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Chasen Shreve has chosen a bad time for his first funk as a major leaguer.

The New York Yankees’ left-hander struggled again Friday night, when he entered in the seventh inning and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out one in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

In his first 50 games this season, Shreve recorded a 1.86 ERA while limiting opposing batters to a .177 average and allowing just six homers in 53 1/3 innings. That start to the season came on the heels of a 15-game cameo with the Atlanta Braves last year in which Shreve posted a 0.73 ERA.

But over his last five appearances, Shreve has given up six runs in four innings, allowed opposing batters to hit .450 and surrendered three homers, including a two-run shot to pinch-hitter Juan Uribe on Friday.

“It’s frustrating because I feel like I had a good year,” Shreve said after the Yankees fell 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. “There’s no time to make it up now. I’ve just got to do damage control and try to finish strong.”

Shreve said he feels fine and that he’s not worn down from his first full season.

“If I knew (why), I wouldn’t be struggling,” Shreve said. “So that’s the way baseball goes. It’s up and down. I‘m down right now I’ve got to get back up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the three-game Subway Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Pineda didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 12, when he allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings in Yankees’ 9-5, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the second straight start in which Pineda allowed four runs. He has just one quality start in his last six starts dating back to July 18, a stretch in which he has a 6.21 ERA and missed four weeks due to a right forearm strain. Pineda earned the win in his lone career start against the Mets on April 24, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 6-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury didn’t start the Yankees’ 5-1 loss to the Mets on Friday. The slumping Ellsbury pinch-hit for RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the seventh, remained in the game in center field and ended up going 1-for-2. Manager Joe Girardi said he wanted to get OF Chris Young, who thrives against left-handers, into the lineup against Mets LHP Steven Matz. Ellsbury entered Friday with just seven hits in his last 61 at-bats dating back to Aug. 31. He actually had two hits on Wednesday, the first of which snapped an 0-for-25 drought. Ellsbury, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $153 million contract, is batting .254 with seven homers, 30 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 97 games this season.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched well Friday but took a hard-luck loss as the Yankees fell to the Mets, 5-1. Tanaka gave up two runs -- on a second-inning homer by 1B Lucas Duda and a go-ahead sixth-inning homer by 2B Daniel Murphy -- on five hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings. He threw just 82 pitches, including 59 for strikes, but was pinch-hit for by CF Jacoby Ellsbury leading off the seventh inning. Tanaka is now 12-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts this season.

--OF Brett Gardner was the only Yankees player to reach base twice Friday and scored the team’s lone run in a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Gardner walked leading off the first inning, went to third on a single by RF Carlos Beltran and scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Chris Young. Gardner also singled in the second inning. However, he capped a 1-for-4 night by flying out to left field with the bases loaded for the second out in the ninth inning. Gardner is batting .264 with 16 homers, 65 RBIs and 19 stolen bases this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We need to win games -- that’s the bottom line.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the 5-1 loss to the Mets Friday left the Yankees 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott