New York Yankees - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- The good news the New York Yankees received prior to arriving at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon was cancelled out by the bad news manager Joe Girardi delivered at the opening of his pre-game press conference.

Girardi said right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who was scheduled to start Wednesday in the finale of a three-game showdown against the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays, will miss that start due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain suffered while trying to leg out a bunt in the second inning against the New York Mets on Friday night.

“You get concerned whenever your pitcher has to hit,” Girardi said. “You do whatever you can to try to prepare them and something that you can’t prepare for is that sudden burst that you have to make.”

Tanaka pitched the final five innings Friday with the injury and said he tried convincing Girardi to let him start Wednesday. Girardi, meanwhile, said he was hopeful Tanaka -- who is 12-7 with a 3.38 ERA and would likely start a wild card game or Game One of an American League Division Series for the Yankees -- would miss just one start.

Still, the Yankees are playing to close the gap on the Blue Jays on Wednesday in a pivotal game, and they will do so with right-hander Ivan Nova on the mound.

“You have an opportunity to pick up a game,” Girardi said prior to the Yankees’ 11-2 win over the Mets on Sunday. “Going in there two behind sounds better than three, that’s for sure, when you start talking about the loss column. So yeah, it’s encouraging for us.”

Nova is 6-8 with a 5.11 ERA and hasn’t pitched since he lost his spot in the rotation Sept. 12. Sending him to the mound in a must-win game is something less than encouraging for Girardi. The manager offered up his usual optimistic spin by noting Nova pitched well at the Rogers Centre on Aug. 14, when he gave up three runs over a season-high seven innings and earned the win in the Yankees’ 4-3 victory.

”You look at what he did up there, he threw a pretty good game,“ Girardi said. ”He did not throw a good game against them at our place. But he’s been through it before.

“He understands and I think he’s looking forward to the challenge.”

RECORD: 82-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-6, 3.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 16-5, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren will make his second start since returning to the rotation when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the American League East-leading Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Warren didn’t factor into the decision last Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over four innings as the Yankees lost to the Rays 6-3. It was the first start for Warren since June 25. He went 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances before replacing RHP Ivan Nova in the rotation. Warren is 0-1 with a 1.65 ERA and two saves in 14 career appearances (one start) against the Blue Jays. He last opposed the Blue Jays on Aug. 16, when Warren allowed one hit and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 3-1 loss at Rogers Centre.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain while trying to beat out a bunt in the second inning of his start Friday night against the Mets. Girardi said Tanaka’s injury didn’t get any worse the last two days and that he hoped the veteran would miss only one start. Tanaka will be replaced Wednesday by RHP Ivan Nova, who hasn’t pitched since losing his rotation spot after he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays on Sept. 12. Tanaka is 12-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts this season.

--RHP Ivan Nova is back in the Yankees’ rotation, at least for one turn. Nova will pitch Wednesday against the Blue Jays in place of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain while trying to beat out a bunt Friday night. The start will be the first appearance for Nova since he lost his rotation spot on Sept. 12, when he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Manager Joe Girardi said Sunday he hopes Tanaka will only miss one start. Nova is 6-8 with a 5.11 ERA in 14 starts this season.

--LHP CC Sabathia won for the first time in more than two months Sunday. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Yankees routed the Mets 11-2. Sabathia labored through a 32-pitch first inning, during which he allowed a run on two hits and two walks, but he didn’t allow a runner past second base the rest of the night. The win was the first since July 8 for Sabathia, who was 0-1 with eight no-decisions in his last nine starts entering Sunday. Overall this season, Sabathia is 5-9 with a 4.80 ERA in 27 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When a guy’s on a pitch count and it’s Matt Harvey, you’re trying to get him out as soon as possible.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, whose team took advantage of Harvey’s early exit Sunday and beat the Mets 11-2.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) will miss his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. The Yankees hope he will be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down until at least Sept. 21. Due to the length of a throwing program and the timing of the injury, GM Brian Cashman said it is possible Eovaldi may not appear again during the regular season.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott