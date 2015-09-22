New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Yankees know the importance of their next two games.

After losing the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Monday, they know the final two games of the series at Rogers Centre are vital.

“You’ve got to keep it close,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees dropped to 3 1/2 games behind the first-place Blue Jays and have 13 games to play.

”I think we’re three back in the loss column now,“ Girardi said. ”You’re hoping that you could win (Monday) and get it down to one and we didn‘t. These are really important games.

“I think they’re as important as any games we’ve played all year when you talk about trying to win the division.”

The Yankees still are likely to win an AL wild-card spot but that would mean playing a one-game playoff with the other wild-card team to determine which teams would advance to the ALDS.

“The only thing on our mind is coming back out here (Tuesday) and getting a win,” catcher Brian McCann said. “We’re right in the middle of this thing.”

The Yankees used to be right on top, not long ago. They were first or shared first in the division for 41 days July 3-Aug. 12. They led the AL East by as many as seven games July 27-28.

The Blue Jays were fourth, eight games out of first, on July 28.

The Yankees, who lost three of four games to the Blue Jays at home Sept. 11-13, have a 5-12 record against Toronto this season.

The Yankees know what they are up against.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 4-3, 3.12 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Luis Severino will make his ninth career start Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is starting on five days’ rest, instead of the usual four because of a day off in the schedule last Thursday. The 21-year-old is the youngest pitcher to make a start this season in the majors. He won his start last Wednesday at Tampa Bay, allowing one run and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. In two starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA, allowing 11 hits and nine earned runs in 8 1/3 innings. He took the loss Sept. 11 against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

--1B Greg Bird hit his ninth homer of the season in the ninth inning Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Of his past 15 hits, 11 have been for extra bases -- four doubles and seven homers.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 with an RBI Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has two more hits in three consecutive games. Over his past five games, he is 9-for-20 (.450) after going 1-for-31 in the previous seven games.

--RHP Adam Warren allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It was his shortest start of the season. “I was maybe trying to do a little bit too much, maybe a little bit too amped up or something,” he said. “I was trying to make the best pitch in the world instead of trusting my stuff.” He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight starts but has failed to last six innings in five of those starts.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) will not return for the regular season and chances of him being ready for the ALDS, should the Yankees make it that far, seem less likely after he still felt discomfort in the elbow on Monday. He was supposed to begin a throwing program Monday and that has been set back a week. “When he pushes hard on it, he feels it then,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “The only thing we’re interested in right now is making sure he’s right before we take that next step. And if he’s not right, we won’t take that step.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They (Blue Jays) made him work really hard and he was behind in some counts in that first inning. After that he was OK.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of Yankees RHP Adam Warren, who allowed five hits and three runs over 3 1/3 innings of the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing has been postponed for one week. He will not return in the regular season and participation in an early postseason round has become less likely.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) will miss his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. The Yankees hope he will be ready for his next scheduled start.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott