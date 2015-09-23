New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Yankees led the American League East by seven games on July 28.

Having squandered that lead and then some, they find themselves scrambling to still finish first in the division and avoid a single-game, wild-card playoff.

They got a little closer on Tuesday as rookie first baseman Greg Bird continues to be a big factor in the Yankees’ survival.

After falling behind the Blue Jays by 4 1/2 games, the Yankees climbed back to within 2 1/2 games of first on Tuesday with a 6-4 win at Toronto on a three-run homer in the 10th by Bird.

Bird, who made his major-league debut Aug. 13, has hit 10 home runs already with 28 RBIs in 34 games.

“He’s had so many clutch hits for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s very patient at the plate, he understands what he wants to do. For a young player to have a plan and understand what you want to do, you don’t see that very often. He’s very skilled, he has a great eye and he makes adjustments well, too.”

Bird was demonstrative after hitting the homer.

“I was pretty pumped up,” Bird said. “It’s a big win for us, a big team win. Good feeling. It was a cool atmosphere, real intense here. A lot of back and forth. I think the fans definitely got their money’s worth tonight. That was a great game. We’re still definitely in it.”

The Yankees dugout erupted after Bird’s homer.

“It was probably as emotional and loud as I’ve seen it this year, which is understandable, obviously,” Girardi said. “He was probably as fired up as I’ve seen him all year, too.”

There is one more game with Toronto this season on Wednesday and only 11 more to go in the regular season after that for the Yankees.

Still enough time, but not a lot of time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 6-8, 5.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 2-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova will start the finale of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday at Rogers. Centre he takes the start that normally would go to RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who is resting a strained right hamstring. Nova will be making his 15th start of the season. He has not pitched since Sept. 12 in the second game of the doubleheader won by the Blue Jays 10-7 at Yankee Stadium. He took the loss after allowing seven hits, two walks, six runs in 1 2/3 innings. He is 5-4 with a 5.54 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against the Blue Jays.

--INF/OF Dustin Ackley started at second base for the fifth time in the past six games Tuesday in the, 10-inning, 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday after entering the game on a 9-for-19 (.474).

--1B Greg Bird hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning Tuesday in the 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Of his past 17 hits, 13 have been for extra bases, five doubles and eight homers. He has homered in three consecutive games and in five of his past seven.

--RF Carlos Beltran hit his 17th home run of the season in the eighth inning Tuesday in a game the Yankees won 6-4 in 10 innings. He has hit 11 homers that have either tied the game or given the Yankees the lead.

--LHP Andrew Miller allowed two home runs on Tuesday and still got the win as the Yankees prevailed over the Blue Jays 6-4 in 10 innings. It was the first time that he had allowed more than one home run in a game since Sept. 8, 2011. He had allowed only three home runs in his 55 previous appearances this season before Tuesday’s game. He gave up the game-tying homer to Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro in the ninth Tuesday as he blew the attempt for his 35th save of the season. He allowed another solo shot to DH Edwin Encarnacion in the 10th.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pretty pumped up. It’s a big win for us, a big team win. It was a cool atmosphere, real intense here. A lot of back and forth. I think the fans definitely got their money’s worth tonight. That was a great game. We’re still definitely in it.” -- 1B Greg Bird, after belting a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Yankees past the Blue Jays Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) will miss his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. The Yankees hope he will be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21. but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until. Sept. 28. He will not return in the regular season, and his participation in an early postseason round is unlikely.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott