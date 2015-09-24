New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The American League East is drifting farther away from the grasp of the New York Yankees.

After their 4-0 loss to the first-place Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series, they dropped to 3 1/2 games off the pace with 11 to play.

On July 28, the Yankees led the AL East by seven games and the fourth-place Blue Jays were eight games out.

“It becomes really difficult,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “You need help from the other teams. If you’re one game back in the loss column instead of three, it’s a little bit different. It’s difficult. It’s not mathematically impossible but it’s difficult. We have to play extremely well. We’re going to have to be almost perfect.”

The Yankees finished the season series with the Blue Jays at 6-13 and were 2-8 at Yankee Stadium.

“That’s the difference in the standings, what they’ve done to us,” Girardi said. “We’ve lost some tough ones.”

Girardi was asked if the Yankees night now focus on clinching a wild-card spot but he said the goal is to keep winning as much as possible.

“We don’t have anything clinched up either way,” Girardi said. “We have to win games. That’s the most important thing.”

“We certainly would have liked to win the series here and be a game and a half back at this point but we didn‘t,” third baseman Chase Headley said. “We’re three and a half back. We’ve got to go out and play well the rest of the way and we’ll see what happens with them. Obviously it’s disappointing today but we’ll regroup and be ready to go tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale 12-10, 3.47 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 11-8, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his 25th start of the season in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Pineda is 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug, 26 after missing 25 games with a right flexor muscle strain in his forearm. He pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win when the Yankees beat the Mets 5-0 on Saturday. He is 0-2 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

--1B Greg Bird singled in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to a career-best eight games. He is batting .333 (10-for-30) over the eight games with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs. He has reached base in 11 straight games, also a career high.

--RHP Ivan Nova allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday but the loss as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 4-0. It was his first outing since he allowed seven hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings when he started the second game of a double header, a 10-7 loss, to the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. “I thought he did a tremendous job for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to score him any runs.”

--OF Brett Gardner was 0-for-4 in the 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He is in a 4-for-39 (.103) funk. The second-place Yankees fell 3 2/3 games off the pace of the first-place Blue Jays in the American League East. “It’s not where you want to be but there is still time left,” Gardner said. “We are not giving up on winning the division. We are not completely out of it.”

--RHP Andrew Bailey has allowed two home runs in his six outings this season with the New York Yankees, both against Toronto Blue Jays C Russell Martin. Martin hit a solo shot against Bailey on Sept. 11 in an 11-5 win by Toronto at Yankee Stadium. Martin hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning against Bailey on a 2-2 fastball in the 4-0 win by the Blue Jays Wednesday at Rogers Centre. “I was trying to go inside and didn’t execute my pitch,” Bailey said. “In that situation you’ve just got to be better and make better pitches. I faced him in New York and same thing, same execution issue. I tried to go fastball in and he did the same thing. Next time I just have to get it in there better.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s just got really good movement on all his pitches. He keeps the ball down well, he locates his fastball. He’s just got really good movement.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) will miss his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. The Yankees hope he will be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until Sept. 28. He will not return in the regular season, and his participation in an early postseason round is unlikely.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott