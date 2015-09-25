New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees were in a tough spot and it had nothing to do with their hopes for a division title.

While in the midst of trying to move closer to clinching a postseason spot, the Yankees are dealing with the emotional news of Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra’s passing.

Berra, 90, died Tuesday night and the Yankees played their first game since the news on Wednesday. They had a lineup card with Yogi Berra’s No. 8 on it and lost 4-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

They also honored his memory by with a patch of the No. 8 on their left jersey sleeves and painted the No. 8 into the grass in front of the dugouts.

”It’s been a tough couple of days for us,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said before Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. ”Yogi meant so much to the organization, to the city, to all of us. For me personally I miss him.

“I had a chance to talk to him on Saturday before the game, and you never think that’s going to be the last time you’re going to talk to someone. I miss him. I miss having him around here. The laughs that we had. The knowledge that he gave me. How he always made you feel comfortable. It’s just not going to be the same.”

Thursday’s was the first home game since Berra’s passing and the Yankees paid tribute in a pregame ceremony.

During the ceremony, a video montage of Berra’s highlights played as member of both teams watched. After the highlights, Girardi along with catchers Brian McCann, Austin Romine and Gary Sanchez placed a wreath with his No. 8 behind home plate a member of the Navy Band played Taps following a moment of silence as the entire rosters of Chicago and New York stood in front of their respective dugouts.

Before Tuesday’s news, Berra was among the last links to the Yankees of the late-1940s and 1950s. He won 10 championships, three MVPs and was an All-Star for 15 straight seasons.

Besides being among the legendary players in Yankee history, Berra managed the team twice, though it did not end well each time.

He was fired after winning the 1964 pennant and then spent the next decade coaching and managing the Mets while the Yankees went into a steep decline. After coaching under Billy Martin and other managers from 1976-1983, he returned to managing the Yankees in 1984 but 16 games into 1985 George Steinbrenner fired him.

Since Steinbrenner sent former GM Clyde King to tell him, Berra vowed to boycott Yankee Stadium and he did for 14 years until a reconciliation with Steinbrenner. He then made regular appearances around Yankee players in spring training and during the regular season and postseason.

“I used to talk to Yogi all the time when he came in the clubhouse,” Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson said. “He’s so nice all the time. He always called me slim. He’d have something funny to say. He always brought a smile to your face. He was just such a genial man. He was such a nice man. I‘m glad I got to know him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Carlos Rondon, 8-6, 3.78 ERA) at Yankees (CC Sabathia, 5-9, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will make his fourth start since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 9. Since coming back from right knee soreness and wearing a brace on the knee, Sabathia is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA. In those starts, he has allowed four runs (two earned) and 12 hits over 17 1/3 innings. Sabathia last pitched during Sunday’s 11-2 rout of the New York Mets when he allowed an earned run and five hits in six innings. He tied a season high by throwing 111 pitches and won for the first time in 10 starts since July 8. Sabathia is 19-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 33 career starts against the White Sox. In the last 10 years, he is 11-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 outings against Chicago and his .826 winning percentage is the highest by any pitcher against the White Sox (minimum 15 decisions). With the Yankees, Sabathia is 5-0 with a 3.55 ERA in seven starts.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) played catch Thursday and was revaluated by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad Thursday. He is unlikely to start Saturday which would line up him for the Oct. 6 wild card game but manager Joe Girardi said he would be surprised if Tanaka does not return early next week. After Thursday’s game, Girardi said Tanaka had a positive checkup and would likely throw a bullpen session Friday.

--2B Rob Refsnyder made his fifth start of the season but first since Aug. 31. His first start in nearly a month came against LHP Chris Sale and when asked about it before the game, he said: ”Baseball is tough as it is if you’re playing every day. “I‘m batting in the bottom of the lineup, so there are going to be situations where I‘m sure there’s moving runners and things like that, so I‘m just going to do my best to have good at-bats, quality at-bats and try to help us get a win.” In his first at-bat against Sale, Refsnyder lined a single to right field on a 97 mph fastball. In his subsequent at-bats, he grounded out on a curveball, and was called out on strikes on a fastball.

--RF Carlos Beltran hit New York’s 47th home run of at least three runs when he connected off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning Thursday. It was his 18th home run and 10 of those have come since Aug. 4. Beltran tied a season-high with three RBI and four of his six games with at least three RBI have been since Aug. 14.

--DH Alex Rodriguez did not get a hit but was on base ahead of RF Carlos Beltran and scored his 2,000th career run. He is the eighth player in baseball history to reach the milestone and joined Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as the only players with at least 3,000 hits, 2,000 RBI and 2,000 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The elbow’s better. Last year I couldn’t extend my front elbow and every time that I felt like I was going for the ball, I was kind of like cutting my swing, wasn’t really finishing my swing through the middle of the diamond and that also helps. Right now, I‘m not thinking about that, taking my swings and things are good.” -- ankees RF Carlos Beltran, who hit a decisive homer on a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) missed his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. The Yankees hope he will be ready for his next scheduled start.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until Sept. 28. He will not return in the regular season, and his participation in an early postseason round is unlikely.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott