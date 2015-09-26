New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Dellin Betances has a 1.62 ERA this month, which is more than respectable but to watch some of his outings is to know he has been erratic recently.

Case in point, his Sept. 7 appearance against the Baltimore Orioles. He faced six batters, walked three and struck out the other three. He threw only 12 of 27 pitches for strikes and still helped the Yankees win.

The escape act was not a blip but the start of a recent trend, which continued Thursday. He entered with two on and two outs in the seventh and gave up two walks.

It has brought his total to 40 in 78 2/3 innings and 10 of the free passes have come in his last eight appearances. Betances has been able to escape by getting 15 strikeouts in those outings but even with the ability to not let innings escalate, it lends credence to the questions about Betances possibly being fatigued.

While manager Joe Girardi acknowledged after Thursday’s 3-2 win it could be fatigue, Betances also hinted it might be related to his mechanics.

“Just feel like my timing’s off, my mechanics,” Betances said. “I feel like I‘m breaking my hands a little late. I just got to work on it in practice. Obviously it’s frustrating, but I‘m limiting the damage but I can’t keep doing it.”

Before Friday’s game against the White Sox, Girardi conceded it might be the case for Betances, who did not get in the game when the Yankees were handed a 5-2 loss.

“I just think he’s off a little bit,” Girardi said. “I don’t make too much of it. He’s put up such a (big) expectation of how he’s supposed to go out there every time he goes out there (and) when he does get in a jam, I think we’re all a little bit shocked. But I think mechanically he’s been a little bit off. He’ll get back.”

Still it’s a minor concern for the Yankees, at least for now.

“I‘m not too worried about it. These are things that people go through in life,” Girardi said. “If he was giving up six runs a game two or three times a month, I’d be a little worried but I‘m not too worried about this.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-13, 4.59 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-7, 3.46 ERA)

--RHP Adam Warren’s first career start came against the White Sox in a fill-in role in late June 2012 and he will face them again Saturday afternoon. This time it will be his 17th start of the season and 20th of his career. He is one of four pitchers in the majors to make at least 15 starts and 15 relief appearances this season. He last pitched Monday in Toronto, when he allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Warren has a 7.30 ERA in eight career appearances against Chicago.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw his bullpen session and manager Joe Girardi said he would likely slot him back into the rotation sometime early next week. Tanaka has been out for a week with a Grade One hamstring strain and, while he said it’s not completely healed, he feels he can pitch through it.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury had Friday off from the starting lineup though he flied out as a pinch hitter. Ellsbury was 0-for-3 Thursday after going 11-for-37 while playing every game of the nine-game road trip. Manager Joe Girardi reiterated there is nothing physical and Ellsbury is expected to return Saturday.

--LF Brett Gardner was hit by a pitch in the left wrist during the third inning. He was briefly examined by team trainer Steve Donahue and remained in the game.

--LHP CC Sabathia was handed his first loss since returning from the disabled list. Sabathia allowed four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He also allowed two home runs in a game for the first time since giving up three July 30 in Texas. Before Friday, Sabathia had allowed four earned runs in his previous four starts spanning 20 innings. When he allowed a home run to 3B Mike Olt, it snapped a streak of 108 hitters without allowing a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Double plays. We hit into some double-play balls. A couple important ones with runners in scoring position and that was the biggest problem.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, when asked what his team’s biggest problem was in Friday’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (left wrist) was hit by a pitch Sept. 25. He was briefly examined by team trainer Steve Donahue and remained in the game.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) missed his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. He played catch Sept. 24 and threw a bullpen session Sept. 25. The Yankees believe he will be able to pitch early in the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until Sept. 28. He will not return in the regular season, and his participation in an early postseason round is unlikely.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott