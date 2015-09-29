New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees finally have an answer to when Masahiro Tanaka will make his next start after being sidelined with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.

The answer to the highly anticipated question is Tanaka will start Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Tanaka cleared all the necessary hurdles before Monday’s series opener and by having him start Wednesday, it would give him five days’ rest before any potential wild-card playoff game on Oct. 6.

“I think we all wanted to get to this day,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after announcing Tanaka’s return. “We wanted to make that sure he felt good and he could go through all the things he had to go through.”

Though Girardi is reluctant to reveal anything related to the postseason until the Yankees officially clinch, he did not hide anything when asked if Tanaka’s return date is linked to the wild-card game.

“Probably,” Girardi said.

Tanaka will return after missing 11 days with the least severe type of hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while laying down a bunt in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets.

“Definitely happy to be back out there,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I knew that I was going to be out there before the season ended. So, not (a) big surprise there but, yes, I‘m relieved and happy to be out there.”

Tanaka would have started last Wednesday in Toronto if he did not get hurt, and there was talk he might have returned during the four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

Tanaka did not return early since he had to play catch, throw a bullpen session and throw off flat ground. Even those were not enough to clear him since the Yankees wanted to see how he fared during fielding drills and running, the two most important things for leg injuries.

Had Tanaka not been ready by Thursday, his next start would have been in the postseason. It would have been too late for him to get a full start, and his final regular season appearance would have likely been a one-inning cameo to make sure he was feeling good physically and throwing well.

“I think it’s important because I don’t think you want anyone to sit that long without making the start,” Girardi said. “So for us, we want to get him back out there and know that he’s capable of doing everything he needs to do.”

Now in his second season with the Yankees, Tanaka is facing lingering questions about a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow after not having Tommy John surgery last year. As time goes on, questions about his elbow have faded and Tanaka said his arm has felt fine.

Tanaka is 12-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts and has pitched 149 innings. He began this season by struggling on Opening Day and wound up on the DL for a month with a forearm and wrist injury.

Tanaka returned June 3 in Seattle and since returning from his first injury, he is 10-6 with a 3.41 ERA in 19 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (Rick Porcello, 8-14, 5.04 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 12-8, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will take a personal three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s start against the Red Sox. Pineda is 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in five starts. Before this month, he had been 4-8 in 13 starts from May 15-Aug. 26. Pineda last pitched Thursday against the Chicago White Sox and allowed one run and eight hits in six innings. Pineda is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) will return to the rotation Wednesday after missing 11 days with the least severe right hamstring strain. The final hurdle for Tanaka to clear was fielding drills and he went through them before Monday’s game without incident. Tanaka will not have any limitations and the start Wednesday potentially puts him in line to start the Oct. 6 wild-card playoff game.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) played catch for the third time since getting injured. He is unlikely to be available as a reliever in the wild-card playoff game but could be on the roster for the division series should the Yankees get there.

--RHP Ivan Nova fell to 6-10 after allowing four runs and seven hits. It is the first time he reached double-digits losses and while he was pleased to be healthy after Tommy John surgery, he was disappointed in the outcome, saying: “It’s good because I‘m healthy, but the numbers I put up are bad.” Nova has allowed at least three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What’s important is to play good baseball. Playoff games, it’s not about hitting, it’s about pitching. Right now we have to fight, we have to be able put good at-bats together and feel good about ourselves.” -- Yankees RF Carlos Beltran, after losing to the Red Sox Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) missed his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. He played catch Sept. 24, threw a bullpen session Sept. 25, threw off flat ground Sept. 27, did fielding drills Sept. 28. He will return to the rotation Sept. 30.

--2B Stephen Drew (cold, dizziness) missed games Sept. 24-28 and has been sick for about 10 days. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until Sept. 28, when he played catch for the third time since getting injured. He is unlikely to be available as a reliever in the wild-card playoff game but could be on the roster for the division series should the Yankees get there.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott