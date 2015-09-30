New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- What began with a head cold and dizziness for Stephen Drew may be a concussion for the New York Yankees second baseman.

Drew had further testing for a concussion Tuesday. The Yankees did not have the results back but when speaking about it following a 10-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, Drew seemed to think he is going to be diagnosed with one.

“In the long run, that’s kind of like the symptoms I‘m having,” Drew said. “It’s headed that way. I can’t explain it. I know, going back to ‘13 and the feelings I had. I‘m more susceptible to it once I have that, with that vestibular system and the central -- when I had it in ‘13 it was really severe so to have that again it’s very possible. You go back to that play, that ball that reflected off my glove and hit me in my face. I don’t think much about it, keep playing and it just progressively gets worse.”

Drew has not started since Sept. 15 and not appeared in a game since Sept. 22. Manager Joe Girardi wasn’t even asked about his status until after Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox and only then did he reveal Drew’s illness.

The origin of Drew’s physical issues was when he was hit in the head trying to field a ground ball in a Sept. 8 game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“It’s that play,” Drew said. “There’s nothing else in my season that got hit in the head or anything like that. It was just that play about two and a half, three weeks ago.”

This is not Drew’s first concussion. He missed time in 2013 with the Red Sox after getting hit in the head in spring training.

“I remember just waking up one morning and it’s gone so that’s how concussions are,” Drew said. “That’s why they’re scary and everybody has it different.”

Drew wound up returning as a productive regular-season player on Boston’s championship team, hitting .253 with 13 home runs and 67 RBIs in 124 regular-season games.

Including his postseason numbers for the Red Sox, Drew has hit .209 (127-for-608) since the end of the 2013 regular season.

He has batted .201 this season after re-signing with the Yankees in the offseason and he may have had the final at-bat of a season where he spent most of the year under .200 before peaking at .217 last month.

And manager Joe Girardi did not sound optimistic about Drew’s status earlier Tuesday.

“My thought is we haven’t really seen any improvement for these 10 days, two weeks,” Girardi said. “So I don’t know what’s going to turn it around and right now we’re kind of playing it like we’re not going to have him.”

Without Drew, who has 17 home runs and 44 RBIs, the Yankees are going with a righty-lefty platoon of rookie Rob Refsnyder and Dustin Ackley. Refsnyder has played against left-handed pitching while Ackley has started against right-handers.

Both players are left-handed. Ackley hit a solo home run in Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox and a two-run home run Tuesday while Refsnyder went 1-for-4 and made a diving play in the field Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-11, 4.39 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 12-7, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will return from missing 11 days with a Grade One hamstring strain Wednesday when he opposes the Red Sox. Tanaka was injured while bunting Sept. 18 in a 5-1 loss at the New York Mets. He will be pitching without restrictions and could line up to start a potential one-game wild-card playoff game next Tuesday. Tanaka is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA in his last five starts and 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA in his last 13. He has pitched at least six innings in 14 straight starts since July 3 and in 19 of 23 this season. Tanaka is 4-2 with a 4.84 ERA in six starts against the Red Sox.

--2B Stephen Drew has not started since Sept. 15 and may not appear again this season. He has been dealing with a head cold and dizziness and may also have a concussion. He had further testing and although the Yankees did not have the results, Drew said after the game, he thinks he might be dealing with a concussion. The origin of Drew’s physical issues stem from when he was hit in the face fielding a ground ball during a Sept. 8 game with the Baltimore Orioles. Drew has 17 home runs despite a .200 average and unless he can get at-bats before the regular season ends, it is unlikely he will appear in the wild-card game and possibly any other postseason games.

--C John Ryan Murphy may become the sixth player to get a start at first base soon. Murphy fielded ground balls in pregame infield practice while manager Joe Girardi and third base coach Joe Espada watched. The idea is to give them another right-handed bat against left-handed pitching since Murphy is batting .284 in 84 at-bats against southpaws this year.

--SS Didi Gregorius was hit in the right elbow by a fastball from Boston RHP Rick Porcello with two outs in the fourth inning. He was looked at briefly by a trainer but stayed in.

--RHP Michael Pineda had a personal three-game winning streak stopped when he allowed six of his seven runs and five of his seven hits during a six-run top of the first. Pineda put the Yankees in a 6-0 deficit after only 24 pitches but allowed just five other baserunners the rest of the night.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell continued his recent struggles when he allowed a two-run home run to Boston C Blake Swihart in the eighth inning Tuesday. Since his scary facial injury Aug. 17 vs. the Minnesota Twins, Mitchell has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no alarm. Let’s make it clear. That team is playing really good baseball. That’s a different team than we saw all spring and summer so give those guys credit. They’re playing hard. I like our team a lot. I like where we’re at. We just need to relax and play our game.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, after the Yankees fell to the Red Sox for the second straight game.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) missed his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. He played catch Sept. 24, threw a bullpen session Sept. 25, threw off flat ground Sept. 27, did fielding drills Sept. 28. He will return to the rotation Sept. 30.

--2B Stephen Drew (cold, dizziness) missed games Sept. 24-29 and has been sick for about 10 days. He may also have a concussion as the Yankees were awaiting the results of further testing Sept. 29. Drew believes he may have a concussion and may not return this season.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He was scheduled to begin a throwing program Sept. 21 but he still felt discomfort so the throwing was postponed until Sept. 28, when he played catch for the third time since getting injured. He is unlikely to be available as a reliever in the wild-card playoff game but could be on the roster for the division series should the Yankees get there.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott