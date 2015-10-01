New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Four hours before the Yankees were unable to clinch a playoff spot, Masahiro Tanaka took the mound for the first time in nearly two weeks.

His layoff was because of a right hamstring strain sustained laying down a bunt against the New York Mets on Sept. 18. He only had one bullpen session to avoid further injuring his leg and when the first inning unfolded it was apparent rust was an issue.

“He was rusty,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after the Red Sox scored four runs in the 11th for a 9-5 loss on Wednesday. “He looked rusty to me. He looked like a guy who hadn’t pitched in 12 days and hadn’t pitched a lot.”

Tanaka allowed three of his four runs on a split-fingered fastball to Boston first baseman Travis Shaw. When the full-count offering did not dive down like splitters are supposed, it became a three-run home run.

Tanaka also allowed an RBI single to designated hitter David Ortiz but settled down the rest of the way. He retired the final eight hitters and was lifted after throwing 92 pitches in five innings on a cool and windy night.

“I think it’s hard, especially when you’re trying to come back from an injury,” Tanaka said. “I think it’s kind of a different story if you have 12 days when your body’s fully healthy. But this time I was hurt and I had to rehab for that 12 days and come back. So it was a little bit hard.”

The timing of Tanaka’s return was lined up so he could start the wild-card game next Tuesday on five days’ rest. Even with the rust, the same confidence remains in him being able to pitch in that type of game.

“I‘m not too concerned about that because he’ll have a normal schedule, bullpen,” Girardi said. “It’ll all just fall into line, where this didn‘t. He went a lot of days without throwing a bullpen. He only threw one bullpen because we were trying to give his leg as much time as possible. So I‘m not too concerned about that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-72

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Rich Hill, 2-0, 1.17 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 5-10, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Stephen Drew (cold, dizziness) missed games Sept. 24-30. He may also have a concussion as the Yankees were awaiting the results of further testing Sept. 29. Drew believes he may have a concussion and may not return this season.

--LHP CC Sabathia will try to conclude the worst regular season of his career on a positive note Thursday night when he faces the Boston Red Sox. Sabathia has made four starts since returning from right knee inflammation and is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in those starts. He last pitched Friday against the Chicago Sox and took the loss after allowing four earned runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Sabathia is 9-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 starts against the Red Sox while pitching for the Yankees. He is 11-12 with a 4.54 ERA in 31 career starts against Boston.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka returned from a Grade One right hamstring strain and made his first start since Sept. 18. He allowed four runs and five hits in five innings while throwing 95 pitches. Tanaka gave up three runs and three hits with two outs in the first but following a double by Boston RF Brock Holt, he retired 13 of the final 15 hitters he faced.

--2B Stephen Drew spent Wednesday with concussion specialist Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh but the Yankees did not know what the findings were. Drew has been getting tested for a concussion and said after Tuesday’s game he believes he might have one based on some of the symptoms. He has not started since Sept. 15 and may not appear again this season. He has been dealing with a head cold and dizziness and may also have a concussion. The origin of Drew’s physical issues stem from when he hit in the face fielding a ground ball during a Sept. 8 game with the Baltimore Orioles. Drew has 17 home runs despite a .200 average and unless he can get at-bats before the regular season ends, it is unlikely he will appear in the wild-card game and possibly any other postseason games.

--DH Alex Rodriguez began Wednesday with three hits in his last 17 at-bats but reached base safely four times. It was the first time he reached safely more than twice since Aug. 6 also against the Red Sox.

--2B Rob Refsnyder reached base safely four times and became the second Yankee in the last five seasons to reach that many times within his first 13 games. The other was Yangervis Solarte April 3, 2014 in Houston. He is 7-for-15 over his last five games against left-handed pitching since Sept. 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re focused on winning the game. I’ve said all along our focus has to be winning games. And we need to win a game.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after losing their third straight game to the Red Sox Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (Grade 1 right hamstring strain) missed his turn in the rotation Sept. 23. He played catch Sept. 24, threw a bullpen session Sept. 25, threw off flat ground Sept. 27 and did fielding drills Sept. 28. He returned to the rotation Sept. 30.

--2B Stephen Drew (cold, dizziness) missed games Sept. 24-30. He may also have a concussion as the Yankees were awaiting the results of further testing Sept. 29. Drew believes he may have a concussion and may not return this season.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He played catch Sept. 28 for the third time since getting injured. He is unlikely to be available as a reliever in the wild-card playoff game, but he could be on the roster for the AL Division Series should the Yankees get there.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott