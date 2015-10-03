New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- As New York Yankees fans watched Stephen Drew’s batting average stay below under .200 earlier in this season, they were clamoring for a change at second base.

They wanted to see prospect Rob Refsnyder replace Drew.

For a brief time in July, their wish was granted, as Refsnyder was called up for a four-game cameo. Refsnyder quickly went down and struggled at the plate in Triple-A, finishing the year with a .271 average for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He was considered sort of an afterthought when he was among the first wave of call-ups when rosters expanded Sept. 1. That changed a week ago when Refsnyder faced Chicago White Sox left-handed ace Chris Sale when Drew was sidelined with a cold and dizziness, which may have been caused by a concussion.

Refsnyder got a hit off Sale and had other good at-bats in that game, and he has been in the lineup ever since when the Yankees have faced left-handed starting pitching. Thursday was the sixth time in eight games a southpaw has started against the Yankees, and Refsnyder’s name was on the lineup card.

Refsnyder batted second in the lineup Thursday.

“He’s played well,” manager Joe Girardi said before Refsnyder hit a solo home run and fielded four ground balls Thursday in New York’s 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. “He’ll continue to play against the left-handers, and we like what he was done.”

Hitting was not necessarily a question mark for Refsnyder. He ascended quickly through the minors based upon his bat, but since he is a converted outfielder, questions persisted about his defense. So far, though, he has been steady at the position.

“He’s seemed to improve from a mechanical standpoint as we’ve watched him turn double plays,” Girardi said. “In his work, his feet have quickened up. He seems more comfortable at the position. He has an idea about how to play the position on a daily basis better than maybe when we first saw in spring training just because he’s gotten the reps.”

Since not re-signing power-hitting and smooth-fielding Robinson Cano after the 2013 season, 10 players have started at second base for the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova 4-10, 4.89 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 10-8, 3.35 ERA); Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 5-3, 2.77 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez 12-10, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi felt fine after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday. He’s battling elbow inflammation but manager Joe Girardi is hopeful that the right-hander might be available out of the bullpen at some point in the playoffs. But Eovaldi was happy with how the arm felt Friday. “It was good,” he said. “It felt great. We’re just trying to go slow and stay healthy.”

--RHP Michael Pineda is likely going to pitch the season finale Sunday, regardless of the situation, manager Joe Girardi said Friday. Girardi will shift his lineup around if the Yankees have locked up the home-field wild-card game, trying to mix in playing time and rest for his players.

--INF Stephen Drew has a “vestibular concussion” and likely won’t be available in the playoffs, according to Girardi. The skipper said it’s doubtful Drew would be playing.

--RHP Luis Severino is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader Saturday. But Girardi said that could change if New York also has the home-field clinched in the wild card.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it’s extremely gratifying with what we went through this year. ... These guys to me did it on a lot of just heart and hard work. We had a lot of injuries. We have age on this team. We dealt with a lot of stuff, but they always kept fighting and they always seemed to bounce back. When things started to look bad, they would bounce back, and they did it again tonight.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees clinched a playoff berth with a 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore back) missed the Oct. 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--3B Chase Headley (sore back) missed the Oct. 1 game. He is day-to-day.

--2B Stephen Drew (vestibular concussion) has been out since Sept. 24 and likely won’t be available in the playoffs.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) had an MRI exam Sept. 7, and he was shut down. He played catch Sept. 28 for the third time since getting injured. He felt fine after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Oct. 2 and might be available out of the bullpen at some point in the playoffs.

--1B Mark Teixeira (fractured right lower leg) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 27. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Williams began running and hitting in early July, but as of July 8, his shoulder was sore from catching. As of July 22, he was throwing again, but he was not ready to appear in rehab games.

--RHP Jacob Lindgren (elbow surgery in June 2014) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 7.

--RHP Domingo German (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13.

--RHP Sergio Santos (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 22. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in late June.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Ivan Nova

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Justin Wilson

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP Andrew Bailey

LHP James Pazos

RHP Caleb Cotham

RHP Nick Rumbelow

RHP Nick Goody

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Chris Martin

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS:

1B Greg Bird

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Rob Refsnyder

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF Dustin Ackley

OF Rico Noel

OF Slade Heathcott