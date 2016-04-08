New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Since deciding to let Robinson Cano sign a massive free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees have struggled to find anyone as productive at second base.

In the past two seasons, New York second basemen have combined for a .235 average with 34 home runs and 117 RBI.

The list of undistinguished second basemen includes Brian Roberts, who lasted until July 2014 and didn’t come close to being the productive player he was in Baltimore. It also included Stephen Drew, who hit 17 home runs and batted .201 last season, an average manager Joe Girardi constantly defended as hitting into “hard luck”.

Enter Starlin Castro, who as Carlos Beltran put it is playing ‘T-ball” in his initial games for the Yankees.

It would be difficult to argue with Beltran’s assessment after Castro homered, fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in five runs during Wednesday’s 16-6 win. Castro followed up his second game by getting two more hits, including his second home run during an 8-5 victory Thursday.

Castro heads to Detroit with seven hits in his first 12 at-bats and is the first Yankee second baseman to get at least one extra-base hit in his team’s first three games.

This is the type of player who was a star on bad teams in Chicago but was expendable once the Cubs’ youth movement led to success. He had already switched from shortstop due to Addison Russell’s presence and was being pushed at second base by Javier Baez when the Yankees seized the opportunity to acquire him in December.

“He knew that there was a very good young player behind him that might move him out of his spot,” Girardi said before Thursday’s game. “I think sometimes that’s difficult for players to accept. I think they do but I think their preference is to stay in the same position. When you have to learn a new position, that becomes difficult.”

Now, getting used to a new league and new teammates looks easy. It is seamless in Castro’s estimation because he doesn’t have to be the man even though he has performed like it so far.

“Sometimes in Chicago, we don’t have all good hitters,” Castro said. “Here everyone is good. It makes me comfortable.”

He had a two-run double off Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel Tuesday and then added five RBI Wednesday while coming a triple short of the cycle. Before Thursday, he was already one of four Yankees to ever begin a season with seven RBI in the club’s first two games, a distinction he shares with Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (1932), Yogi Berra (1956) as well as fan-favorite Tino Martinez.

Castro has his own connection to a Hall of Famer in Chicago. He wears number 14 because it’s the same number as Ernie Banks, whom he met when first called up in 2010.

“A lot especially when I got called up and he flied with us all the time,” Castro said. “He’s a really good mentor. He talked with us a lot. People love him in Chicago.”

If Castro keeps hitting with the Yankees, fans will have the same feelings in New York.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 5-3, 2.89 ERA in 2015) at Tigers (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 13-10, 3.66 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Luis Severino makes his first start of the season Friday when the Yankees visit the Tigers. Severino joined the Yankees on Aug. 5 and allowed 20 earned runs in 62 1/3 innings in his 11 starts while being the youngest pitcher to start a game in the big leagues. Severino, now 22, ended spring training by allowing two runs and three hits in five innings Saturday in Miami. During the exhibition season, he was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts. He struck out 12.

--1B Mark Teixeria hit his second three-run home run in as many games during the seventh inning Thursday, leading the Yankees to an 8-5 victory over Houston. He surpassed Tino Martinez for sole possession of 17th place on the team’s all-time home run list with 193. Teixeira also has 18 home runs of at least three runs at the current Yankee Stadium, the most among any player.

--2B Starlin Castro had two more hits Thursday, giving him seven hits in his first 12 at-bats for the Yankees. He homered in the second inning, marking the third straight game Castro had an extra-base hit. Castro is the first Yankee with extra-base hits in the first three games of a season since 1B Mark Teixeira in 2011 and the first Yankee second baseman with at least one extra-base hit in the first three games of a season.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed five runs and six hits in five innings Thursday against Houston. He gave up two home runs for the third time as a Yankee after doing so May 7, 2015, against Baltimore and May 19, 2015, at Washington. It also marked the most runs he allowed in a home game since giving up five on July 28, 2014, against Washington.

--LHP Jayson Aquino was acquired by the Orioles from the Cardinals for cash considerations on Thursday. St. Louis picked him up off waivers from Cleveland on Dec. 9. Baltimore assigned him to Double-A Bowie. He went 5-11 with a 3.28 ERA in 24 starts in Class A last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t hit many that way. I haven’t hit many that way my entire career. When I do, it feels good. It’s good to have that kind of swing.” -- 1B Mark Teixeira, whose three-run, opposite-field homer broke a seventh-inning tie and lifted the Yankees to an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.