New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- As Alex Rodriguez approaches his 40th birthday, which will come in July, his batting average is taking a hit.

It dropped to .120 after he went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 1-for-15 with a home run on the just completed, five-game trip.

The Yankees are now home for nine games and Rodriquez hopes to get things turned around. The Yankees designated hitter is not concerned about the slow start this early in the season.

“I feel fine,” he said Thursday. “I felt great today at the plate. I thought I had good swings, swung at strikes, had my ‘A’ swing. Didn’t like the results, but tomorrow’s another day.”

Rodriguez is 3-for-25 with two RBIs in his seven games, a small sample.

“I‘m not making much out of it, because it’s not that many at-bats,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think we get caught up. I understand why. When you’re 40, you’re going to be asked those questions. When you’re expected to produce and you’re 40, you’re going to be asked those questions even more. I‘m not making too much out of it.”

The Yankees are 4-4 overall after going 2-3 on a trip to Detroit and Toronto that included a postponement Sunday in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez is hitless in 14 at-bats after hitting the 688th homer of this career on Saturday.

When a player is 39, even a great one, a slow start can make people wonder if age is a factor.

“I can’t get into other people’s heads,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve just got to go out and do my job. I feel good and I feel really optimistic.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Nathan Karns, 0-1, 7.20 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Luis Severino will make his second start of the season and the 13th start of his career Friday when he faces the Mariners in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old will be pitching on six days’ rest because of a postponement Sunday and an off day in the schedule Monday. He allowed three runs and a career-high 10 hits with five strikeouts to take the loss against Detroit on April 8. He has never faced the Mariners.

--C Brian McCann (bruised left big toe) returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the Yankees’ 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He took a foul tip off the toe on Tuesday and missed the ninth inning. He had some extra padding in his shoe for the Thursday game, in which he was 1-for-4 in New York’s 4-2 loss.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman prepared for his scheduled return from his 30-day suspension Wednesday when he pitched a perfect inning in an extended spring training game in Tampa. Chapman reached 98 mph with his fastball during the 15-pitch outing. He is eligible to return to competition on May 9.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi had a streak of seven consecutive road wins end Thursday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He had eight strikeouts. He allowed a three-run homer to 3B Josh Donaldson and solo shot to SS Troy Tulowitzki. “He made a couple of mistakes,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He threw a split that didn’t really do much to Donaldson and a slider to Tulo that didn’t really do much. For the most part, his command was really good tonight.”

--DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-3, and his batting average dipped .120 in the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. He went 1-for-15 on the five-game trip with one home run. “I felt great today at the plate,” Rodriguez said. “I thought I had good swings, I swung at strikes, had my ‘A’ swing. I didn’t like the results, but tomorrow is another day.”

--OF/1B Nick Swisher went 1-for-4 with a single in his debut for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees this week after being released by the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a real aggressive team. They all swing early in the count. I’ve just got to do a better job of locating, especially my off-speed pitches earlier in counts.” -- RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who served up two homer balls Thursday in the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.