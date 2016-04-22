New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Most of the New York Yankees’ losses can be pinned on lack of production with runners in scoring position. Also claiming a spot on the list of causes for New York’s shaky performances are fundamentals on defense, on the bases and in various instances at the plate.

As the Yankees head into a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays with a disappointing 5-9 record, those are things they hope to clean up.

Among the most notable lack of fundamentals occurring this week for the Yankees came in the ninth inning Tuesday. In a tie game with the game-winning run on first, Didi Gregorius tried to bunt twice but each time fouled pitches off.

The Yankees did not score as Jacoby Ellsbury was caught stealing and they lost the game in the 11th inning.

”We work on them all the time, that’s the bottom line,“ manager Joe Girardi said before Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Oakland. ”Our guys, we have them out for early bunting quite often when have homestands. We do it all during spring training.

“But sometimes I think that people think it’s easy to bunt certain guys and certain guys are just difficult to bunt (against). Hard throwers are just difficult to bunt against number one just because you’re taught to try and deaden the ball and it’s not always so easy on certain guys but we work at it and that’s all you can do. You work at it and you leave it up to them to get the job done.”

Other instances of the Yankees lacking in the fundamentals showed up in the seventh inning Wednesday during a 5-2 loss. The Yankees had second and third in the seventh and Aaron Hicks hit a ground ball to third base.

Chase Headley broke for home but Gregorius did not stay at second and as he approached third base, he was tagged out on the leg and Oakland completed the double play.

It was a play that left fans and Girardi scratching their collective heads about how a team could be lacking in various fundamentals.

“To me, it’s running things through your head,” Girardi said. “Some guys are better than others at doing it. And some guys learn it.”

”I‘m trying to do too much,“ Gregorius said. ”I‘m trying to get the team going. But it’s not just me. It’s just the whole team. It’s a team sport. Everybody has to click at the same time and hopefully snap out of this funk that’s going on.

Right now, very little is clicking for the Yankees, whether it’s fundamentals or other areas.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-9

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 1-0, 2.95 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-1, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brett Gardner (stiff neck) was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and played the final two innings in left field. New York manager Joe Girardi said Gardner likely would have played if Oakland started a right-hander. Gardner has been sore since diving into the stands last week in Toronto.

--LHP CC Sabathia will make his 201st start as a Yankee on Friday night in the opener of a series with Tampa Bay. Sabathia became the 10th pitcher to make at least 200 starts with multiple clubs last Saturday, but that start did not go well, as he allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Sabathia will be making his 39th career start against Tampa Bay. He is 13-14 with a 3.73 ERA against the Rays.

--LF Aaron Hicks snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with an RBI bloop single in the second inning. He also had an outfield assist for the second straight night. New York’s outfielders, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Carlos Beltran, are not known for their arms, and Hicks has the team’s only two outfield assists of the season. “I mean, he can do it from anywhere, he can do it from center, he can do it from right or left,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We knew he was a really good outfielder, and we really believe the young man’s going to hit, and I know he’s kind of got off to a slow start offensively, but he’s still contributing.”

--SS Didi Gregorius was held out of New York’s lineup, but manager Joe Girardi emphatically said the absence wasn’t related to a baserunning miscue in the seventh inning Wednesday. “Don’t read into that,” Girardi said. Gregorius said he met with Girardi to acknowledge the gaffe. “I straight up said it was a stupid mistake by me,” Gregorius said. “That’s it.” Gregorius entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and played the final two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I mean, he can do it from anywhere, he can do it from center, he can do it from right or left. We knew he was a really good outfielder, and we really believe the young man’s going to hit, and I know he’s kind of got off to a slow start offensively, but he’s still contributing.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on LF Aaron Hicks, who recorded outfield assists each of the past two days.