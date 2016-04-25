New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Sunday morning, the New York Yankees knew they were going to have 24 available players.

A few hours later, the number dwindled by one.

While taking practice swings inside the batting cage behind the dugout, Alex Rodriguez injured his left oblique and was taken for MRI. He was lifted for a pinch hitter when his next at-bat came up in the sixth and the official diagnosis was stiffness in his oblique.

“Anytime someone has an oblique, you’re not optimistic because they take a while,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees got some good news, with the results of the MRI performed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital being negative. The Yankees made no immediate roster move, and Rodriguez is traveling with the team to Texas for Monday night’s game against the Rangers.

Girardi’s glum tone about the condition of his designated hitter came hours after he conceded the Yankees were going to be in a difficult spot while they waited for switch-hitting outfielder Aaron Hicks to recover from a sore left shoulder, however. Hicks was injured in the fourth inning Friday attempting to make a diving catch on a ball hit by Brandon Guyer and Saturday was diagnosed with bursitis.

The Yankees said Hicks would be unable to do anything for four to five days, which essentially ruled him out of the three-game series in Texas. Now they will possibly be without Rodriguez, whose RBI double in the fourth inning of an 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay raised his average to .145 (8-for-55).

“We need him,” New York third baseman Chase Headley said. “He’s a big threat in the middle of the lineup and we except every day he’s going to come out, hit some balls hard and hit them into the seats. So with a guy like that, you don’t look at the board. You know he’s capable of breaking out anytime and really changing the game.”

Hicks’ injury appears to be too short of a time to use the disabled list because unlike hockey and basketball, the Yankees cannot just place him on the inactive list or scratch him.

“It does hurt us,” Girardi said. “But we’re going to have to find a way to do it.”

It didn’t hurt the Yankees the first two games without Hicks but without Rodriguez it’s hard to see a team fielding a roster with 23 available players.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-2, 6.11 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Cesar Ramos, 2-1, 2.75 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez left Sunday’s game with left oblique stiffness. The Yankees got some good news, with the results of the MRI performed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital being negative. The Yankees made no immediate roster move, and Rodriguez is traveling with the team to Texas for Monday night’s game against the Rangers. The Yankees lifted Rodriguez for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth and officially announced the injury after the top of the eighth. Manager Joe Girardi said, Rodriguez was injured taking swings in the batting cage behind the dugout and didn’t sound optimistic about his status for Monday. “Anytime someone has an oblique, you’re not optimistic because they take a while,” Girardi said. Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with an RBI double and is batting .145 (8-for-55) with three home runs, seven RBI and 14 strikeouts. He was 5-for-30 in eight games during New York’s nine game homestand and last Sunday was moved out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi makes his fourth start and, if he strikes out at least seven hitters Monday in Texas, it will mark the eighth straight start he has done so and would be the longest on the Yankees. Only Eovaldi and New York Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard have active streaks of that length. Eovaldi last pitched Wednesday against Oakland when he allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings during a 5-2 loss to Oakland. Eovaldi’s lone start against Texas was for the Miami Marlins Aug. 20, 2014 when he allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings and took the loss.

--OF Aaron Hicks (left shoulder inflammation) will travel with the Yankees to Texas but is unlikely to play in those three games. Hicks was diagnosed with bursitis following a MRI on Saturday after injuring his shoulder on a diving catch Friday. Hicks said Sunday he is feeling slightly better than Saturday but the Yankees plan on not using the disabled for him as of now. “It’s a wait game, see how I feel,” Hicks said. “Right now I feel a little better than yesterday but as far as moving my arm, I‘m able to do a little bit more today.”

--RHP Branden Pinder has a partial tear of his UCL and will make a decision within the next few days whether to undergo Tommy John surgery or rehab the injury. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow strain. Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Saturday and allowed two runs and three hits in the eighth inning Wednesday against Oakland. Pinder will visit Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion this week.

--RHP Michael Pineda had one of his worst outings and one of his strangest Sunday when he was rocked for seven earned runs and 10 hits in five innings. His outing also included nine strikeouts, making him the first Yankee to allow four home runs but also get nine strikeouts during a nine-inning game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t have the movement on his fastball. He didn’t have the cut on it. Sometimes it’s hard to figure out. You’d never think a guy would have nine strikeouts in five innings and give up four home runs.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Michael Pineda, who allowed seven runs in Sunday’s loss to the Rays.

