New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The New York Yankees scored runs in only three of 28 innings during their three-game series against Baltimore, a set that ended with a 1-0, 10-inning Orioles win Thursday.

New York has struggled on offense all season. The Yankees rank last in the American League with only 89 runs scored in their first 26 games, but manager Joe Girardi remains hopeful that the offense will wake up.

“I believe it’s a club that should, on average, score five runs a game,” he said earlier in the series. “I believe that this offense is capable of doing that.”

The Yankees have not been able to do that so far, scoring three runs or fewer in 18 of their game 26 games, a big reason for their 9-17 record.

New York is getting scoring chances, but coming up with key hits is a problem. The Yankees managed to come through Wednesday in a 7-0 victory at Baltimore, something that catcher Brian McCann said the team needs to do more of.

“That’s what we’ve been lacking the first month of the season,” McCann said, “so it was good to get some hits with some guys on base. We’ve been getting them on. We just haven’t been doing anything with them on.”

The Yankees now have more problems thanks to the loss of Alex Rodriguez, placed on the disabled list Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Girardi said the Yankees need people to step up on offense -- sooner rather than later.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 1-3, 6.33 ERA) vs. Red Sox (LHP Rick Porcello, 5-0, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka continued his strong early-season work in Thursday’s series finale with the Orioles. He had allowed two earned runs in each of his first five starts and threw eight shutout innings in the 1-0 loss. Tanaka earned a no-decision but kept the Baltimore offense quiet throughout. “He’s been outstanding,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s thrown the ball well all year.”

--OF Ben Gamel was called up from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre before Thursday’s game. The Yankees were concerned after LF Brett Gardner, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game, could not start in the series finale, so they made this move to give their bench more depth.

--LHP James Pazos was sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre one day after being called up when DH Alex Rodriguez went on the disabled list. Pazos did not appear in the game.

--RF Dustin Ackley made one of the game’s best defensive plays with a leaping catch of C Matt Wieters’ deep fly ball at the fence in the ninth. Ackley plucked it out of the air right in front of the scoreboard and threw to first to double off PR Joey Rickard. “I was just hoping that it went in my glove,” Ackley said. “Everybody was asking me if I thought I caught it. I thought I did but I heard the bang against the wall, and I was hoping it wasn’t the ball that hit the wall first.”

--2B Starlin Castro is heating up on offense. He went 2-for-4 on Thursday and is hitting .341 in his last 11 games. Castro has six multi-hit games during thaqt span and is giving the struggling Yankees’ offense a lift.

