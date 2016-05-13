New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Alex Rodriguez is eligible to return from the disabled list next week.

Whether he actually returns from the strained right hamstring on time is based on the events of the next few days.

The first step in Rodriguez’s progression from the injury he sustained running down the first base line May 3 in Baltimore took place in an empty stadium about three and a half hours before New York’s 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Rodriguez wasn’t taking early batting practice and launching home runs into the seats.

Instead he was doing some light jogging in the outfield. He started behind the first base bag in short right field and ran twice to halfway around the diamond to behind second base.

Rodriguez did this while manager Joe Girardi watched.

“From where he’s at and when we’re hoping to get him back, I think he’s in a pretty good spot,” Girardi said.

Until Thursday, the only activity Rodriguez had done was in the pool, on the restricted treadmill and some tee and toss in the batting cage.

Rodriguez has not felt anything in his hamstring since the initial injury and the next step is to see how he reacts running out of the box.

”I’ll have a much better answer over the next 48 hours to see how I recover from these two days, but so far, so good,“ Rodriguez said. ”I‘m sure (trainer Steve Donahue) and the staff are going to get me on the field the next two days, probably.

In the meantime, the Yankees will keep with a rotating cast at designated hitter. It has been Carlos Beltran some nights and Thursday it was Brian McCann as the Yankees scored more than five runs for the fourth time in the last week.

“It’s tough to be out,” Rodriguez said. “It’s good to see the guys swing the bat well.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 7-0, 1.79 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 0-5, 6.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez began the running phase of his rehab from a strained right hamstring Thursday afternoon and described it as: “So far, so good.” He tested out the hamstring by doing some light jogging, which included acceleration drills and running halfway around the infield twice. Rodriguez is eligible to return Wednesday and suddenly it seems possible it might actually happen. “If he responds well enough yeah,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “So far I know our personnel are encouraged by his progress but to call it yet is too early to call.” The next indicators if Rodriguez will actually return when eligible are being able to sprint out of the batter’s box and change his speed when necessary.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his sixth straight game with a strained right hip muscle. He tested it out by doing some light running in the outfield at the same time DH Alex Rodriguez was running. During his jogging, he did not make any sharp turns. Ellsbury was injured Friday when was rounding third on a stolen base during the first inning. Since the Yankees said they think Ellsbury is showing daily improvement, the hope is to avoid a stint on the disabled list: “The full expectation is that the DL wouldn’t be the issue for him and that’s what it’s been,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “Every day he has been improving, feeling better and better, articulating it and increasing his workload. Hopefully by this weekend we’ll have full abilities at our disposal.”

--OF Ben Gamel was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Gamel was initially called up Thursday and was 1-for-8 in five games.

--LHP Tyler Olson was recalled for the second time from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Olson was briefly with the Yankees last month and was recalled because LHP Phil Coke was unavailable.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned after missing the previous two games with neck spasms and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. He also made a diving stop on a ground ball by Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer for the final out of the third.

--3B Chase Headley had his first extra-base hit of the season Thursday when he homered off RHP Ian Kennedy with two outs in the second inning. Headley had not had an extra-base hit in his previous 111 at-bats since getting an eighth-inning double Sept. 27 against the Chicago White Sox. Before Thursday, Headley had not homered in his previous 170 at-bats since Sept. 12 against Toronto RHP Marco Estrada. Headley was 2-for-3 on Thursday and has seven hits in his last 18 at-bats to raise his batting average to .194.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My swing works. I’ve seen it work. I know that it works. I just got to have my swing. I haven’t had it.” --3B Chase Headley (.194), who homered for the first time in 170 at-bats in Thursday’s 7-3 victory over Kansas City.