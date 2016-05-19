New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- On a day when New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner used his quarter-pole, “State of the Team” address to back his manager but single out players such as Chase Headley, Michael Pineda, Luis Severino and Mark Teixeira for their poor play, skipper Joe Girardi said he still has confidence his last-place team has what it will take to rebound.

”I always take full responsibility for what happens,“ Girardi said. ”It’s my job to get the best out of the players. and right now, we’re not performing to the level that I think we’re capable of.

“The one thing I will never forget is how difficult this game is on a daily basis. We talk about how some guys can make it look easy, but it’s not easy. It’s no fun to struggle. But I believe those players will get it going. ... To me, it comes down to consistency, and that’s what we have to get better at.”

Two months in, does Girardi still believe he has a playoff team?

“I do,” he said. “I wouldn’t come to work if I didn‘t. We haven’t played up to that level, and we have to turn things around.”

After salvaging the final game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday behind a dominating performance by Nathan Eovaldi, the Yankees open a four-game set in Oakland on Thursday. They expect to get both CC Sabathia and Alex Rodriguez back during the series.

Headley had two hits Wednesday during New York’s 4-2 win, and the third baseman is now hitting .207 for the season -- which is now higher than Teixeira.

The first baseman was robbed of an extra-base hit by a leaping Brandon Drury catch against the right field fence in the first inning, and he finished the night 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and five men left on base. Teixeira saw his batting average drop to .203, and he has gone 30 games without a home run.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-1, 3.70 ERA) at A’s (RHP Kendall Graveman, 1-5, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez (hamstring strain) took part in some half-speed running drills with manager Joe Girardi watching. “We need him to pick up the speed a little bit where he can run where he needs to run,” Girardi said. “It’s a day-by-bay process.” Rodriguez is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but Girardi said Saturday is probably the best-case scenario. “He said he didn’t really feel anything today, and that’s progress. But he’s not ready (to go full-speed).”

--1B Mark Teixeira is three home runs shy of 400 in his career, but he has just three home runs in 128 at at-bats and none in his last 30 games after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Wednesday. “It’s surprising, but to me that tells me he’s due,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His track record says he’s probably going to hit a bunch, and if they come in bunches, that will be very nice.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury is now 6-for-6 with four RBIs against Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller. He was on base five times in the game Wednesday, and he knocked Miller out of the contest with a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi has won his last four decisions overall and continues to have great success away from Yankee Stadium. He won seven straight starts on the road last season, and he has now won nine of his last 11 road starts dating back to last June. Eovaldi pitched six innings of one-hit, one-run ball Wednesday at Arizona, retiring the final 18 hitters he faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If the score was a little different, maybe I would do it a little differently. But we had (Dellin) Betances, (Andrew) Miller and (Aroldis) Chapman rested, and that’s what they are there for. Nate did his job, and it was the responsibility of the next three guys to do their jobs.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on the decision to take out RHP Nathan Eovaldi after six innings of one-hit ball Wednesday. The bullpen closed out the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.