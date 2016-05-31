New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In the midst of a 10-game road trip, the New York Yankees continue to hover around .500 with two key series against American League East opponents in the next week.

Sunday’s 2-1 victory was scrapping out a win on a historical level -- the Yankees hadn’t won a game while getting exactly one hit since 1914, taking advantage of another dominant start from Nathan Eovaldi, who has won five straight starts.

After a 9-17 start, the Yankees have been 17-8 since, staying in contention and five games behind division-leading Boston. Sunday’s win was very much a formula win for the Yankees -- hand a lead to the bullpen in the seventh and watch them dominate, as Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman retired all nine batters they faced, seven on strikeouts.

The Yankees now have three games at Toronto and Baltimore -- with a makeup game at Detroit wedged in between. Their bats are likely to show up more than they did Sunday, but with continually strong pitching, they’ll be able to move up from fourth in the division quickly.

“It was awesome,” said Starlin Castro, whose two-run home run was the Yankees’ only hit. “With the bullpen we’ve got, it’s almost game over. That’s a game we feel good about.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 3-2, 3.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 2-2, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Dustin Ackley, filling in at first base while Mark Teixeira is sidelined with a neck injury, injured his shoulder sliding back into first base in the sixth inning Sunday. He will go to Tampa for an MRI. Joe Girardi said a trip to the disabled list is a “distinct possibility.”

--1B Mark Teixeira, who missed four games with a stiff neck, was pressed into duty after Dustin Ackley injured his shoulder Sunday. Teixeira went 0-for-1 after stepping in, and manager Joe Girardi said he didn’t know who he would turn to at first base if Ackley is indeed headed to the disabled list.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi held the Rays to one run in six innings, keeping the Yankees close enough to win a game with only one hit. He won his fifth consecutive starts. Eovaldi struck out seven and got out of a bases-loaded in the sixth.

