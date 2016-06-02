New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The New York Yankees' hitting woes continue.

In a series capped by a 7-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, New York was swept in a three-game set at Rogers Centre for the first time since Sept. 19-21, 2000.

After the Yankees' six-game winning streak, they lost six of their next eight. They dropped five of six to the Blue Jays in the past week during home-and-home series.

The New York rotation is doing the job. The starting pitchers have gone at least six innings in 13 of the past 14 games, including right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings in taking his first loss of the season Wednesday.

The trouble lies with the offense.

"I've tried to shake the order up, I've tried to play different guys, make sure guys are rested," manager Joe Girardi said. "The bottom line is, these are our guys, and they're capable of doing it. We're just not doing it right now.

"It's frustrating. We put on the uniform to win, and that's why we work at it. If you're not winning, it's no fun. We're just not getting the hits when we need to to get the lead, to turn it over to the three at the back end."

"As a unit, we obviously haven't scored the number of runs we expected to score," said left fielder Brett Gardner, who was 0-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday. "It's definitely very frustrating, coming back to where we were three or four weeks ago. When things aren't going well, it seems to really snowball and almost be a little bit contagious. We obviously didn't do a good job of scoring any runs here in Toronto."

Gardner is 0-for-12 with four walks on the trip.

The Yankees were outscored 15-3 in the three games at Toronto. They are 2-4 at the start of a 10-game road trip, as they won two of three at Tampa Bay. After playing a makeup game in Detroit on Thursday instead of having a day off, they visit the Baltimore Orioles for three games to complete the trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-6, 6.92 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 0-0, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will start Thursday in a makeup game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It will be his fourth consecutive road start after he made five of his first seven starts at Yankee Stadium. The 27-year-old leads the Yankees with 59 strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of his 10 starts and has given up at least five earned runs in his other starts. Pineda is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers, both at Comerica Park.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out only two batters for the second time in his career, and for the first time this season, as he allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings Wednesday in the Yankees' 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his 11 starts this season. Tanaka said through a translator, "Obviously, I didn't have my best stuff today. I was in some tough spots, but I was able to grind through and keep the damage to a minimum."

--DH Alex Rodriguez was 1-for-4 with a double in the Yankees' 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He passed former Yankees SS Derek Jeter for sole possession of 30th place on the majors' all-time doubles list with 544. He also is tied with C Bill Dickey for 10th-most extra-base hits by a Yankee at 617. He played Wednesday after missing the first two games of the series in Toronto. He now is 2-for-20 since coming off the disabled list May 26.

--INF/OF Rob Refsnyder, who has played second and third base and right field, took some grounders at first base Wednesday. The Yankees would like to use him as well as C Austin Romine to back up 1B Mark Teixeira. INF/OF Dustin Ackley, their usual backup at first, is out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. "I feel comfortable enough to try it in a game," Refsnyder said. "We'll see how it goes. I haven't played it in professional baseball." Said manager Joe Girardi: "I thought he did OK. We're going to try to get him comfortable there to see if he's another option for us. Today was the first day we had him work, but he looked fairly comfortable."

--RF Carlos Beltran was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the Yankees' 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to five games. He 6-for-17 (.353) in those games with two home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "They made him work really hard in those six innings, but I thought he managed the game pretty good." -- Manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who allowed only two runs (one earned) in the Yankees' 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday.