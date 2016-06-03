New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Manager Joe Girardi doesn’t plan on any significant lineup changes. He considers that a pointless exercise with so many players enduring below-average seasons.

“I have shaken up the lineup, haven’t I? It’s one thing if you have one or two guys struggling. Then you shake the lineup up,” he said prior to Thursday’s 5-4 win at Detroit. “When you have five or six, there’s not a whole lot of shaking you can do.”

The way Girardi sees it, he has two players living up to expectations. Jacoby Ellsbury is batting .281 with 15 extra-base hits and a team-high 11 steals. Carlos Beltran leads the club with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Beyond that, he’s got a host of players trying to work out of slumps. The Yankees rank last in the American League in batting average, hits, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

“Our No. 1 hitter (Ellsbury) is doing really well and he hits first,” Girardi said. “Our No. 3 hitter’s doing really well and he’s hitting third. So now what? Everybody’s got all these ideas. I‘m listening but when you have six guys in your lineup struggling...”

No one has struggled more lately than Brett Gardner, who didn’t start on Thursday. Gardner is hitless in his last 24 at-bats.

“This is a guy that had a really good April,” Girardi said. “He had his share of walks in May but you look at his average, it’s really down and he’s not a guy you expect to struggle because he has speed and does use the whole field. But he’s one of the five or six guys who struggled mightily in May.”

They’ll need the offense to perk up this weekend at Baltimore. The Orioles rank among the top three teams in the league in slugging and on-base percentage.

They showed some signs of breaking out with a four-run seventh on Thursday.

“It was really nice to see,” Girardi said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-2, 3.71 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-1, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Rob Refsnyder gave the team a spark while starting at second base on Thursday. He got the first hit off Detroit starter Matt Boyd, a leadoff double in the sixth. He then scored the Yankees’ first run. Refsnyder supplied a go-ahead RBI single the following inning and later scored before coming out for defensive purposes in the eighth. Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. “I‘m not looking at him playing every day but he’s going to get his opportunities,” manager Joe Girardi said.

--SS Didi Gregorius was not in the lineup at Detroit on Thursday even though the Yankees were facing LHP Matt Boyd. Gregorius came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth and struck out in the ninth. But he made two sparking defensive plays, throwing a runner out at home and starting a crucial ninth-inning double play. “You get some big defensive plays out of Didi tonight to really save the game,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s always ready to play.”

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will try to keep his winning streak intact when he pitches the series opener against Baltimore on Friday. Eovaldi is 6-0 with a 2.72 ERA over his last seven starts, including wins in his last five outings. Eovaldi, who needs one strikeout to reach the 500 mark, has pitched six innings in each of his last three starts and given up a total of two earned runs. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three career starts against the Orioles.

--RHP Michael Pineda had his best start of the season on Thursday, holding Detroit to one run on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He departed after striking out Nick Castellanos for the third time. Pineda had allowed a combined 20 runs in his previous four starts. He had given up at least two earned runs in in his 10 starts prior to his outing at Comerica Park. “I made adjustments and kept the ball down the whole game and had a good outing,” he said.

--RHP Dellin Betances picked up his second victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief on Thursday. He got an inning-ending grounder against Detroit’s Justin Upton in the sixth, but allowed a walk, threw his first wild pitch of the season and gave up a run-scoring double to Mike Aviles. He recovered to strike out the next three batters. He now has 50 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings, compared to seven walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get some big defensive plays out of Didi tonight to really save the game. He’s always ready to play.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after SS Didi Gregorius made a couple of big defensive plays in the win over the Tigers Thursday.