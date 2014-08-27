Preview: Yankees at Tigers

David Price made a much-ballyhood change of address from Tampa Bay to Detroit at the trade deadline, but he will be facing a familiar foe when the Tigers host the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in the second of a three-game set. Price will oppose the Yankees for the fifth time this season, having posted a 1-1 record against them - including a no-decision in his Detroit debut on Aug. 5. The Tigers are 1 1/2 games out of first in the American League Central.

The Yankees had their five-game winning streak snapped with Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat to drop 3 1/2 games behind Seattle for the second wild card and three back of Detroit. Jacoby Ellsbury, batting leadoff due to an injury to Brett Gardner, put up a week’s worth of production in the past two games with six hits, three homers, five RBIs and four runs scored. Ellsbury, who reached 60 RBIs for the third time in his career, is 9-for-19 with four RBIs versus Price this season.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Shane Greene (3-1, 3.17 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (12-9, 3.00)

Greene turned in the best performance of his brief-major league career against the Tigers on Aug. 7, earning the victory with a season-high eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball. He followed that up with a pair of no-decisions, striking out 10 and permitting two runs over six innings at Tampa Bay and allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings versus the Chicago White Sox last time out. He is 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA away from home.

Price suffered a gut-wrenching 1-0 defeat against his former team on Thursday, allowing a first-inning RBI triple and nothing more before setting down the final 23 batters of a one-hit, nine-strikeout masterpiece. He is 1-1 with in four outings with the Tigers, the lone win coming when he gave up one run in eight innings to beat Seattle on Aug. 16. Yankees catcher Brian McCann has tormented Price this season, going 5-for-12 with three home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LF J.D. Martinez is 10-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Gardner, who has missed three games with an ankle injury, expects to return to the lineup Wednesday.

3. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera has a seven-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 16 straight contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Yankees 3