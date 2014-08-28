Preview: Yankees at Tigers

The presence of three Cy Young Award-winning pitchers is not adding up to a dominant pitching staff, as the Detroit Tigers are finding out the hard way. After watching one of their aces take a beating Wednesday night, the Tigers will hold the latest audition for the No. 5 slot in the rotation when left-hander Kyle Lobstein makes his first major-league start Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees. Detroit sits 2 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas City in the American League Central.

The Yankees have won six of seven games to pull within 2 1/2 games of Seattle - and two games behind the Tigers - for the second wild card in the AL. After failing to score more than four runs in 11 consecutive games, New York has put up at least seven runs in three of the past four games and scored eight runs while stringing together nine straight hits in the third inning of Wednesday’s 8-4 romp. Hiroki Kuroda takes the mound for the Yankees against the only team in the majors he’s never beaten.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (9-8, 3.94 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (0-0, 4.76)

Kuroda won his second straight start last time out, holding the Chicago White Sox to two runs over five innings to put him within one victory of his fifth straight campaign with at least 10 wins. He also turned in a strong effort in his previous turn with 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball at Tampa Bay. Kuroda is 0-1 with a 3.76 ERA in four starts versus the Tigers, including a no-decison on Aug. 5 when he allowed three runs in seven innings.

Lobstein made his major-league debut in relief at Minnesota on Saturday and gave up three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings, with all the runs coming in one frame. He made 26 appearances (25 starts) at Triple-A Toledo, compiling a 9-11 mark and 4.07 ERA. Opponents batted .299 against the 25-year-old Arizona native, who allowed 174 hits and struck out 127 in 146 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury is 17-for-35 over his last nine games and has three straight multi-hit contests.

2. Tigers DH Victor Martinez eclipsed his previous career high with his 26th homer Wednesday and has scored in six straight contests.

3. Yankees SS Derek Jeter needs one double to tie Dave Winfield and Joe Medwick (540) for 33rd place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Tigers 3