Preview: Yankees at Tigers

Yoenis Cespedes had been riding quite the wave of good fortune, following his two-homer, career-high six-RBI performance by ripping the go-ahead run-scoring single in the series opener. Cespedes looks to continue his solid stretch when the surging Detroit Tigers play the second contest of their four-game series versus the visiting New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The two-time Home Run Derby champion went deep on three occasions in his previous three games, but his single to shallow center field allowed Victor Martinez to score in the seventh inning, sending Detroit to a 2-1 triumph on Monday. Cespedes is 3-for-7 with a double in his career versus Tuesday starter Nathan Eovaldi, while Jose Iglesias is 8-for-19 during his six-game hitting streak. Mark Teixeira belted a solo homer in the second to hit safely in eight of his last 11 contests for the Yankees, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt. Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak against the Tigers to nine contests in the opener, but Martinez saw his 10-game string versus New York end despite scoring the go-ahead run.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 4.35 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (1-0, 5.40)

Eovaldi recorded his second straight no-decision to begin the season after allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings against Baltimore on Wednesday. The 25-year-old struck out nine versus the Orioles and was in position to snap a run of eight consecutive losses dating to August with Miami, but the bullpen failed to hold a 3-2 lead. Eovaldi pitched well in his lone career start against Detroit, permitting one run on seven hits in six innings before settling for a no-decision.

Recalled from Triple-A Toledo, Lobstein made the most of his spot start in place of an ailing Justin Verlander (triceps) and received plenty of offensive help to secure his second major-league victory. The 25-year-old yielded three runs on eight hits in five innings as the Tigers posted an 8-5 triumph over Cleveland on April 12. Lobstein faced the Yankees on one occasion last year, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings en route to a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Moved to third in the lineup, New York 3B Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-4 in the series opener after going 6-for-13 with seven runs scored in his previous four contests.

2. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera leads all active players with a .708 slugging percentage versus the Yankees.

3. After committing 11 errors in its first eight games, New York has been clean in the field in each of its last five contests.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Yankees 3