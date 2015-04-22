Preview: Yankees at Tigers

David Price is off to a superb start, but he’ll be looking to avenge the worst outing of his career when the Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees on Wednesday in the third contest of their four-game series. Price, who owns the American League’s second-lowest ERA, will be facing the Yankees for the first time since they shelled him for eight runs on 12 hits - including nine in a row - in two-plus innings at Comerica Park on Aug. 27.

New York has won four of five following Tuesday’s 4-1 victory and has a chance to go above the .500 mark for the first time this season. It was just the third loss for Detroit, which fell into a tie with Kansas City for the AL’s best record. Chris Young and Stephen Drew kept up the Yankees’ unlikely power surge with a solo homer apiece, making them the only club to have four players with four blasts. New York, which is 5-3 on its 10-game road trip, has scored at least five runs in eight of its last 11 contests.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Adam Warren (0-1, 4.82 ERA) vs. Tigers LH David Price (1-0, 0.40)

Warren failed to build on a decent season debut in a loss to Boston, permitting four runs on six hits over four innings in a no-decision at Tampa Bay. All four runs came via the home run against Warren, who was taken deep only four times in 69 relief appearances last season. José Iglesias is 3-for-4 versus Warren, who has faced Detroit five times - all out of the bullpen.

Price allowed his first earned run on a solo homer last time out, but he did not factor in the decision despite surrendering only four hits and striking out a season-high nine batters against the Chicago White Sox. Price went 1-2 in five outings versus the Yankees last season, including the debacle in his fifth start for Detroit after being acquired from Tampa Bay. He is 10-6 with a 4.03 ERA in 26 appearances (25 starts) against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees C Brian McCann is 7-for-14 with three homers and six RBIs against Price.

2. Tigers closer Joe Nathan (elbow) will make a rehab appearance Wednesday at Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit as early as Friday.

3. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira collected his 1,185th career RBI Tuesday to tie former manager Joe Torre for 139th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Yankees 3