Preview: Yankees at Tigers

Masahiro Tanaka quelled concerns about his diminished velocity with a dominant performance in his last start and goes for his third straight victory when the New York Yankees visit the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series. New York pounded Detroit 13-4 on Wednesday to move over .500 for the first time this season.

The Yankees have amassed 66 runs over their last 10 games and won five of six as they prepare to wind up a 10-game road trip. Reserve Gregorio Petit, batting .111 entering Wednesday’s contest, delivered a three-run double to ignite a six-run first inning. The Tigers have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and have a weary bullpen after ace David Price lasted only 2 1/3 frames. In addition, closer Joe Nathan had a setback in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

TV: 1:08 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 3.94 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (1-2, 7.71)

After giving up nine runs over nine innings in his first two starts of the season, Tanaka eased the teeth-gnashing among Yankee fans by limiting Tampa Bay to two hits over seven scoreless frames. Tanaka, who missed a sizable portion of last season after suffering a partially torn elbow ligament, stuck out a season-high eight and did not walk a batter. A 13-game winner last year, he will be facing Detroit for the first time.

After a stellar season debut in which he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, Sanchez was rocked in his last two outings. He surrendered three homers and gave up five runs in 6 1/3 innings of a loss at Pittsburgh before being bludgeoned for nine runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 frames in a 12-3 beating at the hands of the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. He has had trouble against New York outfielder Carlos Beltran, who is 7-for-21 versus the veteran.

WALK-OFFS

1. Sanchez already has permitted five home runs - one more than he gave up in 22 appearances (21 starts) a year ago.

2. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira hit a three-run homer on Wednesday to extend his RBI streak to five games.

3. Nathan (elbow) left his rehab stint after 10 pitches and said: “It feels like I broke my arm.”

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Tigers 3