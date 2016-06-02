Preview: Yankees at Tigers

The New York Yankees could not get out of Canada fast enough as they cross the border for a brief stopover in Detroit on Thursday night for a makeup game with the Tigers. The Yankees went down meekly in a three-game sweep against Toronto, getting outscored 15-3, and have put up five runs in their past four games.

Carlos Beltran collected a pair of hits Wednesday to run his hitting streak to five games, but he has been one of the only reliable sources of offense for the Yankees. Beltran batted .318 in May and his 22 RBIs in the month matched the combined total of teammates Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira. The Tigers avoided a sweep and halted a four-game skid with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Left-hander Matt Boyd makes his second start of the season in the opener of a seven-game homestand for Detroit while New York counters with struggling right-hander Michael Pineda.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (2-6, 6.92 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matt Boyd (0-0, 2.79)

Pineda was hit hard for the third time in four starts at Tampa Bay on Saturday, lasting a season-low 3 2/3 innings and getting shelled for six runs on nine hits. Although he has won once in his last nine turns while his ERA climbs into the stratosphere, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Pineda is staying in the rotation. Pineda, who split a pair of decisions versus Detroit in 2011, is 1-4 with a 6.31 ERA away from home as he makes his fourth straight road start.

Boyd acquitted himself well in his first start - and second appearance - of the season, allowing three runs and a pair of homers while striking out seven over five innings versus Oakland on Saturday. His only other appearance came on April 24 against Cleveland, when he pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. The 25-year-old Boyd made 11 appearances (10 starts) last year and compiled a 1-4 record and 6.57 ERA while coughing up 12 homers in 50 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 16-for-39 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games.

2. Teixeira was 1-for-12 in Toronto to drop his batting average to .185.

3. The Tigers moved RHP Anibal Sanchez to the bullpen on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Tigers 3