Yankees 1, Tigers 0: Shane Greene spun eight-plus dominant innings and New York wiggled out of trouble in the ninth to take three of four from visiting Detroit.

Greene (3-1) allowed five singles and three walks while striking out five to pick up his first Yankee Stadium win, and David Robertson stranded the potential tying run at third base in the ninth for his 31st save. Stephen Drew’s RBI double in the fourth accounted for the offense for the Yankees, who have won five of six to remain five games back of first-place Baltimore in the American League East and a percentage point behind Kansas City for the second wild-card spot.

Rick Porcello (13-6) suffered the hard-luck loss after giving up a run and nine hits with five strikeouts over seven frames. Detroit, which gave superstar slugger Miguel Cabrera the day off until he pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded into a double play, leads the AL Central by 2 1/2 games over Kansas City.

Carlos Beltran singled with one out in the bottom of the fourth and moved to second on Chase Headley’s base hit. Drew followed with a bloop down the left-field line that bounced fair and into the stands for a ground-rule double, scoring Beltran with the game’s only run.

The Tigers had runners at the corners with one out in the sixth, but Greene got Victor Martinez to hit into an inning-ending double play. The rookie right-hander surrendered a single on his first pitch of the ninth and yielded to Robertson, who walked Martinez before Cabrera - hitting for J.D. Martinez - tapped a weak grounder to second to start a double play and Don Kelly popped to short.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Yankees SS Derek Jeter had the day off and remains one hit shy of tying Hall of Famer Honus Wagner (3,430) for sixth on baseball’s all-time list. ... The Tigers have lost six of their last seven road games. ... Detroit stays on the road to open a three-game series at Toronto on Friday while New York remains home to host Cleveland.