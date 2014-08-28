Yankees collect nine straight hits off Price in win

DETROIT -- David Price has been part of baseball history for two straight starts.

Two starts back, the Detroit Tigers left-hander pitched eight one-hit innings at Tampa Bay -- and lost 1-0 thanks to an error and a triple in the first inning.

The New York Yankees chased Price with nine straight hits in the third inning Wednesday night -- forcing him from the game before he could get an out in the inning -- and New York went on to post an 8-4 victory.

“He left some balls up in the zone, middle of the plate,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “They hit some balls hard off him, they hit some balls not so hard that found holes. It was just an off night for David Price.”

It was the most consecutive hits in an inning since St. Louis had nine on Sept. 6, 2013, against Pittsburgh and the most in the American League since Detroit had nine straight on April 16, 1996, at Toronto.

“I can’t remember a time when that happened,” said New York center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who opened the inning with a single to right field and who made the first out of the inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to left to greet reliever left-hander Blaine Hardy. “I knew we were doing pretty well, but I didn’t know it was that well.”

The major league record of 11 is held by the 2010 Colorado Rockies.

“It’s nice to put up a big crooked number like that and then hand the ball to (rookie right-hander Shane) Greene,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We had some well-placed balls in there. We had some impressive at-bats by a lot of guys. They kept the line moving.”

Greene (4-1) gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings before turning the game over to right-handers Adam Warren, who gave up an RBI triple to third baseman Nick Castellanos, and Dellin Betances, who allowed an RBI single to right fielder Torii Hunter.

Price (14-10) actually allowed 11 hits to the final 13 batters he faced.

”You gotta give a guy like David Price kind of the benefit of the doubt,“ Ausmus said. ”This guy’s been a horse. He goes deep into games all the time. He rarely, rarely has a game like this.

”And, you’re right, you feel like he’s going to get an out. He’s at the bottom of the order and you feel like get the next guy out; he gets a double play and gets rolling. And I did feel like that.

“But it just reached a point where he was running out of steam, and even the balls that weren’t hit well were finding holes. It just seemed like things weren’t going his way at the time.”

Greene (4-1) gave up an RBI double to first baseman Miguel Cabrera in the fourth inning and a solo home run to designated hitter Victor Martinez in the sixth. It was Martinez’s career-best 26th homer.

Greene walked one, hit one batter and struck out eight with his fastball/slider combination. He had worked eight innings of five-hit shutout ball against Detroit in a 1-0 New York win on Aug. 7 at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter’s RBI single drove in the first run of the third inning and his sacrifice fly finished the eight-run outburst.

”Derek Jeter is a lot of things,“ Ausmus said, ”and I can’t think of one bad thing to say about him. I mean, that double was kind of his vintage swing, inside-out, line drive to right.

“I’ve said it before: He’s probably been the best ambassador for the game of baseball, at least in the last two decades -- maybe takes over for Cal Ripken and carried that torch. I really don’t have a bad thing to say about Derek Jeter.”

Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira had an RBI double. Right fielder Carlos Beltran, designated hitter Brian McCann, left fielder Brett Gardner and catcher Francisco Cervelli each contributed RBI singles.

“He’s as good as it gets,” Girardi said of Price. “The game doesn’t always make sense. Some of the balls we hit just found holes.”

NOTES: The Yankees signed OF Chris Young, released recently by the New York Mets, to a minor league contract, although time is running out on the minor league season. Young hit .205 with eight home runs for the Mets. ... Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez received a confirmation of the original diagnosis of a right pectoral strain from Dr. James Andrews, who prescribed treatment and rest. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury will continue to lead off for the time being. “He’s a great player who is going to have really good streak,” manager Joe Girardi said. ... Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera is still bothered by a sore right ankle. “When it hurts him most is running,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He will not be stealing bases.” ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter was honored by the Tigers in a pregame ceremony. He received a $5,000 check for his Turn 2 Foundation, two seats from Tiger Stadium and three commissioned portraits of Jeter in action on three diamonds -- his high school field in Kalamazoo, Tiger Stadium and Comerica Park. Each of the three had a container of dirt from its respective field.