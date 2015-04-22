Eovaldi, Yankees tame Tigers

DETROIT -- Nathan Eovaldi made a minor adjustment and collected his first victory as a New York Yankee.

Eovaldi, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins in an offseason trade, changed his arm path, resulting in a significant difference. He held Detroit to one run on eight hits in seven-plus innings as the Yankees recorded a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

“It was an easy fix,” said Eovaldi, who had no-decisions in his first two starts of the season. “I was just trying to keep my arm close to my body. I get separated too far and it’s harder to command for me.”

Eovaldi (1-0) issued only one walk on a cold, damp night after allowing three walks in his previous outing.

“He’s a strike thrower,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He threw a lot of quality strikes. He used both sides of the plate with his fastball really effectively. It takes starting pitchers time to develop. They learn a lot about themselves and add pitches. He does a lot of things right.”

While Eovaldi delivered the heat on the mound, right fielder Chris Young and shortstop Stephen Drew provided the power with solo home runs. The Yankees have 20 home runs in 14 games.

Young, a platoon player, got on base in all five of his plate appearances with three hits and two walks. He sparked a three-run seventh inning for New York (7-7) with his leadoff homer.

“He’s playing really well for us,” Girardi said. “I’ll find him a spot (Wednesday). He knows what his job is, and he’s ready to play every day.”

Drew and left fielder Brett Gardner each had two of New York’s eight hits.

Yankees closer Andrew Miller recorded the final out for his fifth save. After entering with two on and two outs, he walked third baseman Nick Castellanos following a borderline check-swing call, then walked pinch hitter Rajai Davis to force in a run. Miller struck out shortstop Jose Iglesias to end the game.

“I kind of lost it for a moment,” Miller said. “I can do better. I need to be better.”

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes’ sacrifice fly accounted for Detroit’s only run off Eovaldi, while Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez supplied three hits. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games with a third-inning single for the Tigers (11-3).

In stark contrast to Eovaldi, Detroit’s pitchers issued nine walks. Starter Kyle Lobstein (1-1) allowed four but only gave up one run in six innings.

“We had issues all game with everybody’s command,” Tigers catcher Alex Avila said. “Lobstein, for whatever reason, it takes him an inning or so to get in the groove. I thought he threw the ball great today, and with him starting against a tough lineup, you couldn’t ask for anything more than six innings and one run.”

Reliever Ian Krol allowed both of the Yankees’ home runs.

“One was a 3-1 fastball and the other was a 2-0 fastball,” Avila said. “Normally, when you get ahead of guys, it makes it a little bit easier to work ‘em.”

First baseman Mark Teixeira, whose solo homer produced the Yankees’ only run Monday, gave New York an early lead with a two-out double in the first. The hit brought home Gardner, who reached on a walk.

The homers by Young and Drew made it 3-0. New York tacked on another run in the seventh when center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury scored on Al Alburquerque’s wild pitch.

Cespedes broke up Eovaldi’s shutout bid with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.

Castellanos’ error in the ninth gave New York its final run.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Joe Nathan, on the disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain, is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Nathan, who recorded a save on Opening Day before being diagnosed with the injury, could be activated this weekend. ... The Yankees recalled LHP Chasen Shreve from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned RHP Branden Pinder to the same club. “The one thing about Chasen is he gives you multiple innings, more than a Branden does,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. Shreve threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. ... New York LHP CC Sabathia’s complete-game performance Monday was the first by an American League pitcher this season. He has 38 complete games, the most among active pitchers. ... The Tigers allowed fewer than two runs in six of their first seven home games. They joined the 1999 Tigers as the only major league teams in the past 80 seasons to accomplish the feat, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.