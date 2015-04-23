Yankees pummel Tigers, Price

DETROIT -- David Price punished himself after taking another beating from the New York Yankees.

The Detroit Tigers ace hung around in the dugout and watched after he allowed eight runs on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings. Wind chills were below freezing but Price did not feel he deserved a hot shower before his teammates. It didn’t get any better for the Tigers as they were thumped by the Yankees 13-4 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

“When you throw the ball as bad as I did and give up more runs than get outs,” Price said in front of his locker afterward, “you don’t deserve to come up here.”

The conditions were a lot warmer the last time Price faced the Yankees but the results were much the same. He allowed eight runs in two innings against them on Aug. 27 last season. Price, who had allowed just one run in his first three starts, wouldn’t use the conditions as an excuse.

“In my mind, it was 72 and sunny with a heavy breeze blowing in,” Price (1-1) said. “I’ve just got to throw the ball better. The last two times against those guys, I just haven’t thrown the ball the way I need to.”

Second baseman Gregorio Petit’s three-run double highlighted a six-run first inning against the Tigers left-hander. Price gave up RBI triples to right fielder Carlos Beltran and third baseman Chase Headley in the second.

“He’s a great pitcher, so it’s just one of those things,” Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury said. “For whatever reason, we’ve strung together consistent at-bats throughout the lineup to allow us to score runs and get multiple hits. It was huge for us to score early on him like we did.”

Ellsbury learned in a very painful way that Price might not have usual command. Leading off the game, Ellsbury was drilled in the chest with a fastball. Ellsbury wound up getting an RBI single later in the first as snow flurries fell from the sky most of the inning.

“It felt like a frozen snowball at 93 (miles per hour),” Ellsbury said. “It hit me right in the heart. It never feels too good in that temperature. But you just shake it off and play the rest of the game.”

Shortstop Didi Gregorius had a two-run double off reliever Angel Nesbitt in the fourth for New York (8-7). First baseman Mark Teixeira added a three-run homer off reliever Al Alburquerque in the seventh. Every Yankees batter in the lineup had at least one hit, including three by left fielder Chris Young.

New York starter Adam Warren (1-1) fought through an early wild spell to collect his first victory of the season. Warren gave up four first-inning runs but didn’t allow another and lasted 5 2/3 innings.

“He seemed to really get it turned around after the first inning,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Warren. “Putting up those two runs in the second was important. It just gave him a little more of a cushion.”

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers (11-4).

Both teams batted around in a wild first inning that took nearly an hour to complete and resulted in a 6-4 Yankees lead.

Catcher Brian McCann and Headley had RBI singles during the top of the first before Petit cleared the bases with his three-run double. Ellsbury made it 6-0 with his run-scoring single.

Most of the lead evaporated by the end of the inning because of Warren’s wildness. He walked four of the first five batters he faced to force in a run. Cespedes and catcher Alex Avila then delivered RBI singles, sandwiched around third baseman Nick Castellanos’ run-scoring fielder’s choice.

The Tigers did not get a baserunner past first the rest of the way.

NOTES: Detroit RHP Joe Nathan, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain, suffered a setback during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Nathan, who posted a save on Opening Day before being diagnosed with the injury, felt a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He returned to Detroit for evaluation. ... The Yankees led the majors entering Wednesday’s action with 20 home runs. They hit one homer Wednesday. ... New York LF Brett Gardner was not in the lineup against Detroit LHP David Price. Gardner will start in Thursday’s matinee, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Detroit RHP Bruce Rondon, who is on the disabled list with bicipital tendinitis, threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Rondon has yet to throw breaking pitches. ... New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday on four days’ rest for the first time this season. Tanaka had five days’ rest after his first two starts.