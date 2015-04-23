Yankees trip Tigers, finish successful road run

DETROIT -- The New York Yankees look a whole lot better coming back home than they did when they left the Bronx.

The Yankees finished off a 7-3 road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. With Jacoby Ellsbury providing the spark at the top of the lineup, the Yankees collected their third straight victory and sixth in the last seven games.

They return to Yankee Stadium for a three-game showdown with the New York Mets, who have the National League’s best record. The Yankees (9-7) started out 1-4.

“You go to Baltimore, Tampa and Detroit and you’re able to win seven of 10 games, you did pretty good,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “You win six out of the last seven, you feel even better. Our guys played really well on the trip. It’s impressive, but it’s not going to get any easier tomorrow.”

Ellsbury scored both of New York’s runs on a day when it managed just three hits. The Yankees’ center fielder walked twice and had an eighth-inning double that led to the go-ahead run.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was ejected in the sixth inning by third-base umpire Gerry Davis for arguing a late balk call that tied the game. With Ellsbury at third and two outs, Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez altered his delivery while being distracted by Ellsbury.

The high and outside toss with catcher Brain McCann at the plate was not immediately called a balk. When Ellsbury and on-deck hitter Chase Headley complained, the umpires met and decided there was an infraction.

Headley had no doubt Sanchez balked.

“Could you tell by my reaction on the field? Yeah! I was like, ‘You can’t do that,'” he said. “I think it kind of surprised everybody and I think it was the right call. To me, it looked pretty obvious when it happened, so I let them know.”

Ellsbury, who had led off the inning with a walk, trotted home to make it 1-1. Girardi felt it was clear that Sanchez shifted his feet.

“He started and then he kind of stepped off. This foot went this way and this foot went that way,” he said. “When you’re in those shifts, sometimes a pitcher is not used to seeing a guy so far down the line.”

Once he saw the replay afterward, Ausmus realized he had no beef.

“Initially I thought Sanchez had stepped off with his right foot. But after seeing the replay, he balked,” Ausmus said. “There was a little bit of a delay before the call was made, but that doesn’t matter. Gerry got the call right.”

Ellsbury scored the go-ahead run in the eighth after his leadoff double off reliever Tom Gorzelanny (0-1). He advanced on a sacrifice and, after an intentional walk to designated hitter Carlos Beltran, scored on McCann’s groundout. The infield was drawn in, but the grounder deflected off first baseman Miguel Cabrera’s glove, giving Ellsbury time to score as second baseman Ian Kinsler threw out McCann.

Reliever Dellin Betances (3-0) retired all four batters he faced to get the victory. Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka held the Tigers to one run on three hits while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. Andrew Miller pitched the ninth for New York (9-7) to collect his sixth save.

Sanchez gave up only one run on one hit and four walks while striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Right fielder J.D. Martinez led the offense with two doubles.

The Tigers managed just nine runs in the four-game series, which was played in unseasonably cold weather.

“Hitting is a hard thing to do,” Ausmus said. “That being said, we have to score more than one run. If we score one run on a daily basis, that’s a problem.”

NOTES: Detroit RHP Joe Nathan will undergo season-ending surgery after being diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear in his pitching arm. Nathan, who was on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain, suffered the injury throwing a fastball during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. ... The Tigers recalled RHP Alex Wilson and optioned LHP Ian Krol to Toledo on Thursday. Wilson, acquired from the Boston Red Sox during the offseason, was 1-0 with three saves and didn’t allow a run in four appearances with the Mud Hens. Krol, who pitched Tuesday and Wednesday, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA. ... Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the starting lineup as manager Joe Girardi decided to give him the day off. Rodriguez, who is hitting .265 with four home runs and 11 RBIs, will return to the lineup on Friday. ... The Yankees have turned an American League-high 19 double plays.