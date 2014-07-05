Preview: Yankees at Twins

The New York Yankees scored a total of 13 runs during a five-game losing streak, but they have matched that production in the first two contests of an 11-game road trip. It helps that the Yankees opened the trek against the skidding Minnesota Twins, who have lost seven straight meetings with New York at Target Field following Friday’s 6-5 defeat. The Yankees have won 16 of their last 19 in Minnesota and look to continue their dominance Saturday in the third game of the series.

New York was last in the American League in extra bases entering the series but pounded out eight - four by Brian Roberts - in Friday’s win. “Hitting is contagious. I think it goes both ways,” Roberts said. “When a couple guys start struggling, sometimes everybody starts struggling. A couple guys start hitting, it can kind of roll.” The Twins have dropped three straight and nine of 11 to fall a season-worst nine games under .500.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (3-4, 4.26 ERA) vs. Twins RH Yohan Pino (0-2, 6.32)

Phelps has bounced back from a four-start losing streak by going 2-0 over his last four turns, although he has not been sharp in back-to-back no-decisions. He gave up a pair of solo homers and three walks over 5 2/3 innings versus Tampa Bay last time out and was pelted for six runs in five frames at Toronto on June 24. Phelps beat the Twins on the Fourth of July a year ago, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Pino quickly has regressed after a strong major-league debut, when he struck out seven and yielded two runs on five hits over seven innings against the Chicago White Sox. A career minor-leaguer, the 30-year-old Venezuelan has surrendered nine runs and 14 hits over 8 2/3 frames in consecutive losses to Kansas City and the Los Angeles Angels. Pino still is seeking his first major-league win in his fourth career start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees LF Brett Gardner has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier is 3-for-9 with a homer after going 1-for-28 in his previous seven contests.

3. Retiring Yankees SS Derek Jeter, who needs one double to surpass Lou Gehrig (534) for first place on the franchise list, will be honored in pregame ceremonies Saturday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Twins 4